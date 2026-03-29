Best smartwatches under Rs 10000 in 2026: Which one supports WhatsApp calling and messaging?

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Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch

Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch is priced at Rs 7,999 and features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 14-day battery life. It supports GPS with free maps and includes AI features with Bluetooth calling and texting. It offers health, fitness, and sleep tracking with 140+ workout modes. It also has 5 ATM water resistance and comes in black.