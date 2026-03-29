Best 8 desert air coolers under Rs 20000: Which model is perfect for Indian summer?

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Bajaj XForce

Bajaj XForce 135L air cooler is priced at Rs 17,990 and comes with a large 135-litre tank for long cooling. It features 80mm thick honeycomb pads and aluminium fan blades for strong airflow. The cooler offers up to 100 ft air throw with 3-speed control. It is suitable for semi-commercial use and includes a 3-year warranty.