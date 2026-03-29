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Best 8 desert air coolers under Rs 20000: Which model is perfect for Indian summer?

Looking for the best air coolers under Rs 20000? Check top desert air coolers with strong cooling, large tanks, and high air throw for Indian summers.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 29, 2026, 03:13 PM (IST)

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Bajaj XForcezoom icon
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Bajaj XForce

Bajaj XForce 135L air cooler is priced at Rs 17,990 and comes with a large 135-litre tank for long cooling. It features 80mm thick honeycomb pads and aluminium fan blades for strong airflow. The cooler offers up to 100 ft air throw with 3-speed control. It is suitable for semi-commercial use and includes a 3-year warranty.

Symphony Sumo 115 XL Desert Air Coolerzoom icon
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Symphony Sumo

Symphony Sumo 115 XL air cooler is priced at Rs 14,990 and comes with a 115-litre water tank for long cooling. It features honeycomb pads and a powerful air fan for strong airflow. The cooler includes i-Pure technology for cleaner air. It also offers low power consumption for efficient use.

Crompton Optimus Comfortzoom icon
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Crompton Optimus Comfort

Crompton Optimus Comfort air cooler is priced at Rs 16,499 and comes with a 65-litre water tank for long cooling. It features high-density honeycomb pads and an easy-to-clean ice chamber. The cooler offers low noise operation with humidity control. It also includes an Everlast pump for durability.

Symphony Silenzozoom icon
48

Symphony Silenzo 120i

Symphony Silenzo 120i desert air cooler is priced at Rs 20,999 and comes with a large water tank for long cooling. It features honeycomb pads with i-Pure+ technology for cleaner air. It uses an Owl Wing fan for super silent operation and strong airflow. It also includes remote control, touchscreen panel, and easy-fill system.

BAJAJ DMH 87Xzoom icon
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BAJAJ DMH 87X

Bajaj DMH 87X air cooler is priced at Rs 16,200 and comes with an 87-litre water tank for long cooling. It features honeycomb pads and TurboFan technology for strong airflow. The cooler offers powerful air throw with 3-speed control. It is portable and suitable for home use.

USHA Aerostyle Electroniczoom icon
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USHA Aerostyle Electronic

USHA Aerostyle Electronic 50L tower air cooler is priced at Rs 17,890 and comes with a 50-litre water tank. It offers 1400 m³/h air delivery with up to 6m air throw. It features honeycomb cooling pads, an ice chamber, and humidity control. It also includes remote control for easy operation.

Voltas Velocityzoom icon
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Voltas Velocity 110

Voltas Velocity 110 air cooler is priced at Rs 15,990 and comes with a 110-litre water tank for long cooling hours. It features honeycomb cooling media and dust filters for better air quality. The cooler includes swing control for wider air distribution. It also has a water level indicator and is designed for large spaces.

Godrej 87 L Edge Coolzoom icon
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Godrej 87 L Edge Cool Blast Desert Air Cooler

Godrej 87L Edge Cool Blast air cooler is priced at Rs 16,499 and comes with a large 87-litre water tank for longer cooling. It features Unique Ice Drip Technology for better cooling performance. The cooler has 18-inch wide aerodynamic fan blades for strong air throw. It is designed for desert cooling and works well in large spaces.