Best 8 desert air coolers under Rs 20000: Which model is perfect for Indian summer?

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 03:13 PM (IST)
Bajaj XForce 135L air cooler is priced at Rs 17,990 and comes with a large 135-litre tank for long cooling. It features 80mm thick honeycomb pads and aluminium fan blades for strong airflow. The cooler offers up to 100 ft air throw with 3-speed control. It is suitable for semi-commercial use and includes a 3-year warranty.
Symphony Sumo 115 XL air cooler is priced at Rs 14,990 and comes with a 115-litre water tank for long cooling. It features honeycomb pads and a powerful air fan for strong airflow. The cooler includes i-Pure technology for cleaner air. It also offers low power consumption for efficient use.
Crompton Optimus Comfort air cooler is priced at Rs 16,499 and comes with a 65-litre water tank for long cooling. It features high-density honeycomb pads and an easy-to-clean ice chamber. The cooler offers low noise operation with humidity control. It also includes an Everlast pump for durability.
Symphony Silenzo 120i desert air cooler is priced at Rs 20,999 and comes with a large water tank for long cooling. It features honeycomb pads with i-Pure+ technology for cleaner air. It uses an Owl Wing fan for super silent operation and strong airflow. It also includes remote control, touchscreen panel, and easy-fill system.
Bajaj DMH 87X air cooler is priced at Rs 16,200 and comes with an 87-litre water tank for long cooling. It features honeycomb pads and TurboFan technology for strong airflow. The cooler offers powerful air throw with 3-speed control. It is portable and suitable for home use.
USHA Aerostyle Electronic 50L tower air cooler is priced at Rs 17,890 and comes with a 50-litre water tank. It offers 1400 m³/h air delivery with up to 6m air throw. It features honeycomb cooling pads, an ice chamber, and humidity control. It also includes remote control for easy operation.
Voltas Velocity 110 air cooler is priced at Rs 15,990 and comes with a 110-litre water tank for long cooling hours. It features honeycomb cooling media and dust filters for better air quality. The cooler includes swing control for wider air distribution. It also has a water level indicator and is designed for large spaces.
Godrej 87L Edge Cool Blast air cooler is priced at Rs 16,499 and comes with a large 87-litre water tank for longer cooling. It features Unique Ice Drip Technology for better cooling performance. The cooler has 18-inch wide aerodynamic fan blades for strong air throw. It is designed for desert cooling and works well in large spaces.
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