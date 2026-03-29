Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drop: Can you really get this flagship under Rs 80,000 today?

This may be the time to buy a high-end smartphone in case you have been waiting to purchase a premium smartphone from so many days. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is listed on Flipkart with a significant price reduction. By combining several deals, the ultimate cost can fall far below anticipated and this flagship will become more affordable. Also Read: Diwali Sale Feast! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut Under Rs 1 Lakh, Here's How

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Deals, Offers, and Discounts on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 1,09,697. It is a straight down price cut of its initial price of Rs 1,29,999. That is to say that buyers already receive a good discount without any additional effort. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut On Amazon: Should You Buy It?

Additionally, you will also get another bank discount. A Flipkart Axis credit card user can receive up to an additional 4,000 discount. This further translates to a lower effective price.

The most significant savings is in the exchange offer. Flipkart is even offering up to Rs 47,350 based on the old phone condition and model. With just an exchange value of approximately 20,000 to 25,000, the final cost will be nearly 80,000. This renders this deal extremely appealing to the people who are upgrading their older devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra 5G is powered by a strong Snapdragon 8 elite processor. It is aimed at high performance, gaming and multitasking. The phone also has the support of advanced graphics to facilitate smooth images.

It has a huge 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. It has a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth scrolling and animations on the screen. It also has a high brightness, thus it can be easily used outside.

In the case of photography, the device has a quad camera setup. It has a 200MP camera, which is equipped with ultra-wide and tele lenses. The arrangement enables users to take finer images under various circumstances. There is a 12MP selfie and video calling camera on the front.

The phone also has a battery of 5,000mAh. It has 45W rapid charging that assists in top-ups in a short time during the day.

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This reduction in prices makes Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G even more attractive. It remains to be one of the best flagship choices because of its high performance, high-end design and the best camera features. The addition of exchange and bank offers makes the total package difficult to resist to the buyers who want to upgrade.