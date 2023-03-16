Lava recently launched the Yuva 2 Pro smartphone in the budget segment in India. The device has a glass-like finish on the back and MediaTek Helio SoC. Also Read - Lava Yuva 2 Pro with glass-like back finish and Helio G37 goes on sale in India

Now, the company appears to be readying for another budget offering dubbed Lava Blaze 2 that may as well arrive with a glass back design. This device will succeed the Blaze 5G. A new leak of the phone has revealed its design and key specs.

Lava Blaze 2 launch timeline and specifications (rumored)

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Lava Blaze 2 will launch in April. Unfortunately, the exact release date isn't confirmed yet but we should learn more as we complete March.

[Exclusive] Can confirm that the Lava Blaze 2 will launch in India in April.

>Unisoc T616 processor

>Glass back design

>Under 10K

Here's the first look of the device.

Feel free to retweet 😉#Lava #LavaBlaze2 pic.twitter.com/t08sa006Yy — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 16, 2023

It is said to launch under the Rs 10,000 price segment. If that’s to be believed, it will compete with the likes of phones from Realme, Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Infinix, and Tecno.

The Blaze 2 is tipped to come powered by a Unisoc chipset. More specifically, the popular Unisoc T616 SoC. It will have a glass-like finish on the back.

Other than this, we expect it to have an HD+ panel like the Blaze 5G. Although not revealed, it may have a high refresh rate panel similar to the predecessor, again. We expect a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

In related news, Lava launched the Lava Yuva 2 Pro smartphone in the country. The smartphone is priced at 7,999.

The device sports a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. The water-drop notch houses a front-facing camera for clicking selfies. It’s a 5MP lens with some camera features.

It has a triple camera system with a 13MP main lens. Accompanying the main lens are two auxiliary sensors. It is expected to come with several filters and modes such as Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, and others.

At the helm, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.