comscore Lava Blaze 2 to launch soon with a Unisoc chipset: All details here
    News

    Lava Blaze 2 tipped to launch in April: Check its specs

    Mobiles

    Lava Blaze 2 could feature a new design and a new chipset. It's said to arrive under Rs 10,000 price segment.

    Highlights

    • Lava may launch a new entry-level smartphone dubbed Blaze 2 next month.
    • Lava Blaze 2 is said to come powered by Unisoc T616 SoC.
    • Lava Blaze 2 could arrive under Rs 10,000 price segment.
    lava blaze

    Lava recently launched the Yuva 2 Pro smartphone in the budget segment in India. The device has a glass-like finish on the back and MediaTek Helio SoC. Also Read - Lava Yuva 2 Pro with glass-like back finish and Helio G37 goes on sale in India

    Now, the company appears to be readying for another budget offering dubbed Lava Blaze 2 that may as well arrive with a glass back design. This device will succeed the Blaze 5G. A new leak of the phone has revealed its design and key specs. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 with Dimensity 1080 SoC and Android 13 to launch soon

    Lava Blaze 2 launch timeline and specifications (rumored)

    As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the Lava Blaze 2 will launch in April. Unfortunately, the exact release date isn’t confirmed yet but we should learn more as we complete March. Also Read - Lava Yuva 2 Pro with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC launched in India

    It is said to launch under the Rs 10,000 price segment. If that’s to be believed, it will compete with the likes of phones from Realme, Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Infinix, and Tecno.

    The Blaze 2 is tipped to come powered by a Unisoc chipset. More specifically, the popular Unisoc T616 SoC. It will have a glass-like finish on the back.

    Other than this, we expect it to have an HD+ panel like the Blaze 5G. Although not revealed, it may have a high refresh rate panel similar to the predecessor, again. We expect a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

    In related news, Lava launched the Lava Yuva 2 Pro smartphone in the country. The smartphone is priced at 7,999.

    The device sports a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. The water-drop notch houses a front-facing camera for clicking selfies. It’s a 5MP lens with some camera features.

    It has a triple camera system with a 13MP main lens. Accompanying the main lens are two auxiliary sensors. It is expected to come with several filters and modes such as Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, and others.

    At the helm, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

    • Published Date: March 16, 2023 9:23 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Snapchat debuts Content Controls for parents to restrict sensitive content for kids

    Mozilla Firefox's anti-tracking protection feature for Android users

    Want to buy an iPhone? Apple has a special shopping feature for you

    Google axes another product: Check details inside

    Now you can update your Aadhaar documents for free: How to use it

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features