    Lava Blaze 1X 5G could launch soon with budget specifications

    Mobiles

    Lava may have accidentally listed the upcoming Lava Blaze 1X 5G ahead of its announcement in the country.

    Highlights

    • Lava is expected to launch a new entry-level smartphone in India.
    • Lava Blaze 1X 5G will look similar to the Blaze 5G smartphone.
    • Lava Blaze 1X 5G is expected to pack a Dimensity SoC.
    Lava Blaze 1X 5G

    Lava recently launched the Lava Blaze 2 as a successor to the Lava Blaze (4G). The device comes with a 90Hz display, dual cameras, and 18W fast charging—all for under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G with Dimensity 1080 chip, AMOLED screen teased, to launch soon

    It appears that the company has another Blaze device up its sleeve. A new listing discovered by a Twitter user sheds light on the Lava Blaze 1X 5G which will be a potential successor to the Lava Blaze 5G. Also Read - Lava Blaze 2 debuts with Unisoc T616 and 18W fast charging

    Lava Blaze 1X 5G official website listing

    Lava appears to have started promoting its upcoming smartphone dubbed Lava Blaze 1X 5G, as per the screenshot from the official website. Also Read - Lava Blaze 2 tipped to launch in April: Check its specs

    Unfortunately, when we checked the website we didn’t find the original listing, which makes us assume that Lava did take it off.

    But as per the seemingly legitimate poster on the website, Lava is indeed planning to launch this all-new device called Blaze 1X 5G.

    While there are no official specs of the phone, the rumor mill has already given out plenty of its highlights. Let’s take a look.

    Lava Blaze 1X 5G specifications

    The Lava Blaze 1X 5G is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to have support for Widevine L1 certification.

    The smartphone is said to come with a triple camera system similar to the Blaze 5G. The rear setup will be led by a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a VGA lens. Upfront, the device may have an 8MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

    Under the hood, the device may come powered by a budget MediaTek 5G chipset. Rumors have it that it will draw power from the Dimensity 700 chipset.

    It will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device may also come with 5GB of virtual RAM support and a microSD card for storage expandability.

    • Published Date: April 27, 2023 2:15 PM IST
    • Updated Date: April 27, 2023 2:15 PM IST
