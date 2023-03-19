Chinese smartphone maker Infinix has scheduled the launch of the Infinix Hot 30i on March 27 in India. Ahead of its launch, we saw the phone’s design and some of its highlights. Now, the full specs sheet of the device has emerged on the Internet. Also Read - The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

The Infinix Hot 30i will be the segment’s first smartphone to come with 16GB of total RAM. It is expected to launch for under Rs 10,000. Also Read - Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch with 260W fast charging: Other specs

Infinix Hot 30i specifications

The leaker Piyush Bhasarkar has shared the full specs sheet of the smartphone. Starting with the display, the Infinix Hot 30i is said to come with a 6.6-inch display with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i, Nokia C12, Realme C33 5G and more: Smartphones under Rs 10,000

Although not revealed, we expect it to be an IPS LCD panel. It is tipped to have 500 nits of peak brightness. This is the same as the Infinix Smart 7, which was launched last month.

The device is said to arrive in two finishes Dynamic glass-like design and a leather-like design. The back design will likely differ depending on the color variant.

In terms of cameras, the device could feature a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP AI camera. Upfront, it is said to have a 5MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The same as the Redmi 10A and recently launched Lava Yuva 2 Pro.

As for the battery, the device will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is worth noting that the previous leaks suggested a 6,000mAh cell, but now that seems to be unlikely.

The smartphone could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. Since Infinix hasn’t yet launched a phone with Android 13, we expect this one to boot on older Android 12 OS.

While the specs are here, do take them with a pinch of salt since the brand is yet to confirm all the details. We expect that to happen on Match 27 on Flipkart.