Lava launched the Yuva 2 Pro entry-level smartphone last month in India. The device comes with a glass design on the back, triple cameras, and Helio G37 SoC. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 with Dimensity 1080 SoC and Android 13 to launch soon

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. In the sale, it’s available at a cheaper price. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Lava Yuva 2 Pro with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC launched in India

Lava Yuva 2 Pro sale: price, offers, colors

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is now available for purchase online (Amazon) as well as in offline channels. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G could launch soon with Dimensity 1080 SoC

As the name suggests, it’s a phone for the youth and hence, the company has partnered with Doubtnut to offer up to Rs 12,000 worth 1-year online course for free.

The device comes in three color options Glass White, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. The water-drop notch houses a front-facing camera for clicking selfies. It’s a 5MP lens with some camera features.

Moving to the rear, it has a triple camera system with a 13MP main lens. Accompanying the main lens are two auxiliary sensors. Lava has added several modes for the rear camera. It comes with Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, and other modes.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and offers up to 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Lava Yuva 2 Pro runs on Android 12 software out-of-the-box. Lava has promised to offer an Android 13 update with the device. It will also get two years of security updates.

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro competes with the likes of Infinix Smart 7, Moto E13, Poco C50, and others.