Infinix launched its Hot 30 5G smartphone in India on July 14. The smartphone is available for purchase starting July 18 on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 30 5G price, offers and availability

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone is available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants and comes with 128GB of storage. The 4GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 13,499. Interest buyers can avail Rs 1000 Axis Bank offer on both the variant of the smartphone and can get them for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively. In addition to this, interested consumers can also opt for a six-month no-cost EMI from Axis Bank.

The smartphone comes in Aurora Blue and Knight Black colour options and is available via Flipkart.

Model Memory BAU price Axis Bank offer Price After Bank Offer 6 Month AXIS NCEMI(No cost EMI) Price Hot 30 5G (4GB + 4GB Virtual)/128 12499 1000 11499 1917 Hot 30 5G (8GB+8GB Virtual)/128 13499 1000 12499 2083

Infinix Hot 30 5G specifications

Process, memory and operating system

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G octa core processor. The device has 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It runs on Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top.

Display

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone features a 6.78-inch centre-punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The LCD panel has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 580 nits along with a modern aspect ratio.

Camera

Infinix Hot 30 5G comes with a dual camera system on the back. It has a 50MP Samsung main lens, which is capable of shooting 1440p videos at 30fps and an 8MP selfie camera placed in the centre-punch-hole cut-out.

Battery

Infinix Hot 30 5G has a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As per the company’s claim, the smartphone gives 53 hours of calling time, 21 hours of video streaming and 31 hours of gaming time.

Additional features

Infinix Hot 30 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also has NFC support. The smartphone has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a Type-C port for charging. It is a dual-SIM 5G phone with support for 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Buyers of the Infinix Hot 30 5G will be getting the smartphone, a transparent case, an 18W charging adapter, and a Type A to Type C charging cable in the box.