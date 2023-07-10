Infinix Hot 30 5G can come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W or 33W fast charging.

Infinix India has officially announced the launch date of the Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone will be launched on July 14, at 12 PM on Flipkart.

“Time to #BreakThroughBoring with the all-new Infinix #Hot305G! Featuring a stunning design, kickass features, superfast performance & a whole lot more. Can you feel the HOTness kicking in already? The Hot 30 5G is launching on 14th July, 12 noon, only on Flipkart. Stay tuned!,” Infinix India said in a tweet.

The company is yet to confirm the exact price of the smartphone but reports suggest that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to be available in Miami Orange, Aurora Blue, and Knight Black colour options.

Infinix Hot 30 5G specifications

Infinix Hot 30 5G is expected to feature a large display with Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. We expect it to be an IPS LCD panel. The screen will have a flat design with a punch-hole cutout and slim borders.

The smartphone may feature a 50MP primary lens and another camera could make up the rear camera system. The camera sensors will have a vertical LED flash beside them. A punch-hole cutout will house the front-facing camera for selfies.

The company is yet to give any information on the phone’s chipset. However, Infinix Hot 30 5G could have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may have a 6,000mAh battery with 18W or 33W fast charging.

The phone could support 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It may have a fingerprint sensor on the side like the previous model. The device will probably run on Android 13 with XOS 13 overlay.

The phone’s design and some other features have been leaked online, suggesting the phone has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mic, and speaker grilles. The leaked picture also shows that the smartphone has a SIM card slot on the left side and volume and power buttons on the right side.

Infinix launched the Infinix Hot 30 4G in Thailand earlier this year. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and has a hole-punch display with a selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled the Infinix Note 30 5G recently with JBL-enhanced speakers and Dimensity 6080 chipset. It also has a 108MP triple camera setup on the rear. The device runs on XOS 13 with Android 13 OS.