Honor 90 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, top offers

Honor 90 5G sale: Honor launched its Honor 90 5G smartphone in India last week. Now, less than a week after its launch, the Honor 90 5G smartphone will be available for sale in the country. Interested buyers can purchase the newly launched smartphone starting today at 12PM on Amazon India, Reliance Digital stores and other retail stores. As a part of the launch offer Honor is offering a discount up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Honor 90 5G smartphone. But before going into details about price and offers, here are some of the highlights of the Honor 90 5G smartphone, which includes an OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition system-on-chip (SoC), a 200MP triple camera setup and 66W SuperCharge technology.

Honor 90 5G India price and availability

Honor 90 5G smartphone is available in three colour variants in India: Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green, and comes in two storage variants. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space starts at Rs 37,999 and the top variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs Rs 39,999.

READ MORE Honor 90 5G India launch scheduled for September 14

Interested buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Honor 90 5G. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant will be available for Rs 27,999, while the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant will be available for Rs 29,999 post discount.

READ MORE Honor 90 5G to boot on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 in India

As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering a Rs 5,000 discount on the smartphone and interested buyers can avail Rs 3,000 discount on using SBI and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and on EMI transactions. In addition to this, they can also avail up to Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange.

Honor 90 5G specifications

The Honor 90 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad-curved floating display, resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels, 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset coupled with Adreno 644 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It will run Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.

Coming to the camera, the Honor 90 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 200MP ultra-clear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, the phone has a 50MP camera for selfies.

The Honor 90 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for a 30W charger that is shipped out-of-the-box. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 5G, LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth Low Energy, and NFC to name a few.