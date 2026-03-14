Honor phone with massive 13,080mAh battery could launch soon

Honor could be preparing another smartphone focused heavily on battery life. Recent leaks suggest the company may introduce a device with a 13,080mAh battery, which would be much larger than what most smartphones currently offer. The phone is believed to be the Honor X80 GT, although Honor has not confirmed the device yet. Also Read: MWC 2026 Barcelona: Dates, venue, expected launches, how to attend or watch

Leak points to a very large battery

According to a report cited by Chinese publication sources and tipster Sister Bear on Weibo, the upcoming Honor X80 GT could feature a 13,080mAh battery. If the leak turns out to be accurate, the phone would carry one of the biggest batteries seen in a mainstream smartphone. Also Read: MWC 2026: Honor to launch Magic V6, Robot Phone, and first humanoid robot on March 1

Most flagship phones today from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google usually ship with batteries around the 5,000mAh mark. Even phones known for long battery life rarely go beyond 6,000mAh. A 13,000mAh-class battery would place the device in a very different category. Also Read: Honor X80 Price, Key Specs Leak Ahead of Launch: 10,000mAh Battery Tipped

Honor has already been experimenting with larger batteries in its recent launches. The company recently introduced phones such as the Honor Win with a 10,000mAh battery and the Honor Power 2 with a 10,080mAh unit. The rumoured X80 GT would push that capacity even further.

Possible hardware details

Some early reports also suggest that the phone may include hardware typically seen in performance-focused devices. According to a report referenced by GizmoChina, the Honor X80 GT could be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series processor, possibly the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The device may also support 80W fast charging, which would be necessary for a battery of this size. In addition, leaks hint at an OLED display with high brightness and a main camera that could use a Sony sensor with optical image stabilisation. However, these details have not been confirmed yet.

Launch timeline and what we know so far

The Honor X series has included GT-branded models in the past, usually positioned as performance-focused variants. However, the X70 lineup did not feature a GT model. The last phone in the series to carry the GT name was the Honor X60 GT, which was introduced in 2022.

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As for the new device, reports suggest it could launch sometime in the first half of the year. For now, the battery size and other details come from leaks, and Honor has not officially confirmed the phone or its specifications yet.