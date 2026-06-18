GTA 6 pre-orders date set for June 25, Rockstar confirms

It is official! Grand Theft Auto VI’s pre-orders will begin on June 25th. Rockstar Games, the official developer of GTA 6, has announced in an official blog. It will be available on digital storefronts and at other select retailers. Not only that, but you can also wishlist GTA 6 today on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. This will help you to get alerts as soon as pre-orders are live. Also Read: GTA 6 scams are everywhere right now, here’s how players are being targeted

While the pricing and the rest of the details are still under wraps, Rockstar Games has officially revealed the cover art (shown below). Also Read: GTA 6 Collector’s Edition rumours have fans on high alert ahead of pre-orders

GTA 6 pre-order collectibles

While there is no confirmed information about the GTA 6 pre-order collectables, some previous reports suggested that Rockstar may announce a limited edition bundle near its release. This is also because previous titles such as Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto IV have also received special editions. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date

GTA 6 Release Date

After years of delay, GTA 6 is now said to be released on November 19, 2026. However, its online version may arrive shortly after the main game, possibly in December. The GTA 6 online mode is expected to support up to 32 players in a single session, which is higher than the previous GTA 5.

GTA 6 Expected Price

Unfortunately, the price of GTA 6 is still unknown. Based on some rumours, the expected cost of GTA 6 is tipped to be around $100.

For a quick reference, know that GTA 5 was released in 2013 at a starting price of Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. In the US, GTA 5 was priced at $60 for the standard edition and $79.99 for the special edition.

Well, we have to wait for the official release in November to know the final pricing.

GTA 6: What else do we know?

Apart from the release date and pre-orders, Rockstar has already revealed a few details about GTA 6. The game will take players back to Vice City and introduce two main characters — Lucia and Jason. It is also expected to offer a larger map, improved graphics, smarter NPC interactions, and more realistic gameplay mechanics compared to GTA 5.

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At launch, GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar is yet to confirm the PC release timeline. Considering GTA 5’s release cycle, PC players may have to wait a little longer. For now, all eyes are on June 25 when Rockstar is expected to reveal more details alongside the pre-orders, including pricing, editions, and possible collector’s bundles.