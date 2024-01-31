The first month of 2024 was a busy one for the smartphone industry in India, as several brands unveiled their latest offerings across different price segments. From Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series to OnePlus’s 12 series, from Vivo’s X100 series to Realme’s 12 series, there was something for everyone in the market. In this article, we will take a quick look at the features, specifications, and prices of the smartphones that were launched in January 2024 in India.

Smartphones launched in January 2024 in India

Vivo X100 series

Vivo officially launched the all-new X100 series in India on January 4. The series comprises the Vivo X100 Pro and X100, both coming with flagship-grade specifications. Some of the highlights of the series include Zeiss c0-branded cameras, a 1-inch camera sensor, and MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset.

The X100 is priced at Rs 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The X100 Pro comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant priced at Rs 89,999.

Vivo Y28 5G

Vivo launched the Vivo Y28 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The Vivo Y28 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1612 × 720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. It sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Vivo Y28 5G has a 16MP camera.

The Vivo Y28 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 13,999 in India for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 15,499 in India. The top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of space costs Rs 16,999 in India.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series

Asus ROG Phone 8 series was launched in India on January 09. The ROG Phone 8 series includes the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro. The ROG Phone 8 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will cost Rs 94,999 for the variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while the variant with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at Rs 1,19,999. The price of the ROG Phone 8 is not out yet.

Moto G34 5G

Motorola launched the Moto G34 5G smartphone in India on January 09. features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip (SoC). It sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera with PDAF and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G34 5G comes in two storage variant options. While the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 10,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 11,999.

Poco X6 Series

Poco launched the Poco X6 series smartphones in India on January 11. The newly launched Poco X6 series includes the Poco X6 Pro and the Poco X6 smartphones. The Poco X6 series is powered by MediaTek’s mid-ranger Dimensity 8300 Ultra system-on-chip (SoC) and it runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS mobile operating system. The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display and is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. Poco X6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Adaptive Sync display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen SoC.

The Poco X6 series starts at Rs 19,999 in India. The Poco X6 costs Rs 21,999 for the 8+256GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 12+512GB variant. Poco X6 Pro costs Rs 26,999 for the 8+256GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 12+512GB variant.

Oppo Reno 11 series

The series has two phones: the Reno 11 5G and the Reno 11 Pro 5G that were launched in India on January 12. Reno 11 series 5G phones come with 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Reno 11 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs 39,999 and Oppo Reno 11 5G is available in two storage variants Rs 29,999 (128GB) and Rs 31,999 (256GB) respectively.

Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8 has arrived in India on January 13. This phone features an HD+ display and a 50MP camera, and is powered by a MediaTek chipset and a 5000 mAh battery.

It is priced at Rs 7,499.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 18. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are powered by Exynos 2400 chipset and S24 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Samsung Galaxy S24 with 256GB+8GB costs Rs 79,999. On the other hand, this smartphone with storage capacity of 512GB+8GB costs Rs 89,999. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus having 256GB+12 GB storage capacity costs Rs 99,999. This smartphone with a storage capacity of 512GB+12GB costs Rs 1,09,999.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 for its 256GB+12GB version while the 512GB+8GB version costs Rs 1,39,999. The 1TB+8GB version is priced at Rs 1,59,999.

OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R smartphones in India on January 24. OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved screen ProXDR QHD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The OnePlus 12 5G costs Rs 64,999 for 12+256GB variant and Rs 69,999 for 16+512GB variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R 5G costs Rs 34,999 for 8+128GB variant and Rs 45,999 for 16+256GB variant.

Realme 12 series

Realme launch its Realme 12 Pro series in India on January 29. It has two models: the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and the Realme 12 Pro 5G. Realme 12 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset while Realme 12 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

The Realme 12 Pro, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs 25,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs 26,999. On the other hand, Realme 12 Pro Plus offers three RAM and storage combinations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. The pricing for these variants are Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999, and Rs 33,999 respectively.

Moto G24 Power

Motorola launched the Moto G24 Power smartphone in India on January 30. It comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a punch-hole camera, a variable screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip.

The Moto G24 Power will be available in India in two storage variants. While the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space variant model costs Rs 8,999, the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 9,999.

Tecno Spark 20

Tecno has unveiled its newest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20, in India on January 30. It has features like a 90Hz display, a 50MP back camera, and a Dynamic Port feature that emulates Apple’s Dynamic Island.

The Tecno Spark 20 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 10,499.