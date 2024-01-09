Moto G34 5G India launch: Motorola today launched the Moto G34 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is a part of the company’s G-series devices, which also includes the Moto G54, the Moto G84, and the Moto G14 among others. The newly launched Moto G34 5G starts at Rs 9,999 in India and it competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G, the Poco M6 Pro 5G, and the Realme 50A Prime among others.

Moto G34 5G India price and availability

The Moto G34 5G comes in two storage variant options. While the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 10,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 11,999. As a part of the launch offer, Motorola is offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on exchange. This will reduce the effective price of the phone to Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 10,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

Apart from this, interested buyers who pre-order the device between 12PM to 2PM on January 9 via Flipkart will get free device protection worth Rs 2,800.

Coming to availability, the Moto G34 5G will be available in Ocean Green, Ice Blue, and Charcoal Black colour variants. While the Ocean Green variant will feature premium vegan leather design, the Ice Blue and Charcoal Black colour variants will features 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) design.

Moto G34 5G India specifications and features

Talking about specifications, the Moto G34 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500 its. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Google’s Android 14 OS and Motorola has promised to provide one year of OS update and three years of security updates. Addition the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and IP54 dust and water-resistant rating.

On the camera front, the Moto G34 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera with PDAF and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

For connectivity, the phone has 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 20W charger.