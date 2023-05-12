Want to try out Android 14? Check if you are eligible

At its annual developers’ conference, I/O 2023, Google announced a host of new AI-powered innovations. From generative AI powered products such as Search, Photos, Gmail and Maps, to new Large Language Models (LLMs) including PaLM 2 and Gemini, the event saw the company doubling down on its efforts to power almost every aspect of its portfolio with AI. In addition to this, the company also announced a bunch of new AI-powered features for Android 14. Also Read - From emoji wallpapers to Magic Compose, top features coming to Android 14

What’s new in Android 14?

Here’s a quick rundown of the most interesting features coming to Android 14: Also Read - Five things that make Google Pixel Tablet a better option than Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

— Magic Compose: It will offer suggested responses based on the context of your messages, and even magically transform what you write into different styles. It will be available in beta in summer this year. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: Similarities and differences

— Emoji wallpaper: This feature will let users customise their device using their favorite emoji combinations, patterns and colors. It will be available on Google Pixel smartphones next month.

— Cinematic wallpaper: This feature uses on-device machine learning networks to transform a photo into a 3D image. It will be available on Google Pixel smartphones next month.

— Ultra HDR suport: Android 14 features support for 10-bit high dynamic range (HDR) images, retaining more of the information from the sensor when taking a photo, enabling vibrant colors and greater contrast. It is fully backwards compatible with JPEG.

— Lossless USB audio: Android 14 gains support for lossless audio formats for audiophile-level experiences over USB wired headsets.

— Health Connect: It is an on-device repository for user health and fitness data. It allows users to share data between their favorite apps, with a single place to control what data they want to share with these apps. It is currently available to download as an app on the Google Play store. With Android 14, Health Connect will be a part of the platform and receives updates via Google Play system updates without requiring a separate download.

— Data Sharing Updates: Users will see a new section in the location runtime permission dialog that highlights when an app shares location data with third parties, where they can get more information and control the app’s data access. Users will also get a periodic notification if any of their apps with the location permission change their data sharing practices to start sharing their data with 3rd parties.

Android 14 is rolling out, but only to select devices

Shortly after Google I/O 2023, smartphone makers shared a list of their smartphones that will get the second beta version of Android 14. This update will enable users to get an early access to a lot of features that Android 14 has to offer well before its more formal release later this year. The beta version will also be riddled with bugs, all of which users will be able to report to companies so that they can iron out the bugs ahead of formal launch.

Who can get Android 14 update?

Here is more comprehensive list of devices that are eligible to get the second beta version of Android 14:

— Xiaomi: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 12T

— Vivo: Vivo X90 Pro

— Tecno: Tecno Camon 20 series

— Realme: Realme GT 2 Pro

— Oppo: Oppo Find N2 Flip

— OnePlus: OnePlus 11 5G

— Nothing: Nothing Phone (1)

— Lenovo: Lenovo Tab Extreme

— iQOO: iQoo 11

— Google: Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro