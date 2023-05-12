1/5
Generative AI wallpapers
Android 14 will allow users to set wallpapers based on their creative vision. Users can describe the kind of wallpaper they want and by using Google’s text-to-image diffusion model, their phone will generate multiple unique wallpapers for them and the colour palette of the Android system will automatically match the wallpaper.
Cinematic wallpapers
It will allow users to convert their photos into 3D images and use them as wallpaper. Users will get a 3D feel by tilting their smartphones. This feature will use on-device machine learning networks to transform users’ photos.