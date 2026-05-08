Fitbit Air launched: Screenless fitness tracker with AI health coach, 7-day battery life and iPhone support

Google has officially introduced a new product in its wearable segment – the Fitbit Air, which is a complete screenless fitness tracker. This newly launched health tracking device is designed around AI-powered health coaching. Rather than tracking in a traditional smartwatch way that constantly showcase notifications and apps, the Fitbit Air focuses only on continuous health tracking in the background. What’s interesting is that inside this fitness tracker, Google’s AI will handle all the insights. Also Read: Is Fitbit going away? Google Account move becomes mandatory soon: What you need to do

What makes this Fitbit Air stands out from other fitness tracker is its minimalist design. Additionally, its deeply rooted integration with Google’s Gemini-powered Health Coach also makes it special. This helps the tracker to provide be a personalized fitness, sleep, and recovery plans to users, which is based on real-time body data. It has up to 7-days of battery life along with iPhone support. With the launch of new Fitbit Air, Google aims to target the growing demand for simple, yet distraction free health wearables. Also Read: Fitbit founders announces Luffu AI app for family health care: Here's what it does

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Google Fitbit Air Overview: A Screenless Wearable Built For AI Health Tracking

Google designed its Fitbit Air as a lightweight and screenless fitness band. What’s special is that it removes all distractions such as real-time stats, apps, and notifications. Rather that interacting with the device directly, users can rely on Google’s AI system to understand their health data.

This is one of the different approach that brings Fitbit back to its original philosophy of providing real and simple data. However, it also has one of the major upgrade which is AI-based health intelligence.

The device will continuously collect biometric data, including oxygen levels, sleep patterns, activity levels, and heart rate. It will then send all these data to Google’s cloud-based health system to analyze.

Google AI Health Coach: The Biggest Upgrade In Fitbit Air

One of the most striking and powerful features in Fitbit Air is its integration with Google Health Coach. This is an AI-system powered by Gemini. It doesn’t work like traditional fitness apps that show static charts. Instead Fitbit Air’s system continuously analyzes multiple health signals together.

It analyzes:

Sleep quality and sleep cycles

Heart rate variability (HRV)

Recovery and fatigue levels

Daily activity and workout intensity

Body temperature changes

Stress and energy patterns

How AI Coaching Works

It creates adaptive fitness plans rather than giving fixed goals like traditional fitness bands. For example, if the band’s system detects that you had a poor sleep or high stress, then it may reduce your workout intensity and recommend recovery activities. It will not recommend you to exercise.

It also provides:

Weekly fitness targets

Recovery-based workout suggestions

Sleep optimization advice

Video-guided exercise recommendations

Menstrual cycle-based health insights

Fitbit Air Features And Health Tracking Capabilities

Interestingly, despite having no screen, the Fitbit Air includes advanced sensors so that it can continuously monitor several health patterns in your body. It analyzes

24/7 heart rate tracking

Heart rate variability (HRV)

Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring

Sleep stage tracking

Skin temperature variation

Step and distance tracking

Automatic workout detection

Irregular heart rhythm alerts

The Fitbit Air is water-resistant for up to 50 meters, which makes it suitable for swimming and outdoor activities.

Fitbit Air Specifications:

Feature Google Fitbit Air Specifications Device Type Screenless fitness tracker Display No display AI System Google Health Coach powered by Gemini AI Compatibility Android and iPhone Battery Life Up to 7 days Charging Time Around 90 minutes Weight 12 grams Water Resistance Up to 50 meters Heart Rate Tracking 24/7 monitoring SpO2 Monitoring Yes Sleep Tracking Yes Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Yes Skin Temperature Tracking Yes Step & Distance Tracking Yes Workout Detection Automatic Irregular Heart Rhythm Alerts Yes Smart Wake Alarm Yes GPS Support No Notifications Support No Google Wallet Support No Band Styles Performance Loop, Active Band, Elevated Modern Band Available Colors Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender Limited Edition Variant Stephen Curry orange and gray edition Subscription Service Google Health Premium Subscription Price $10/month or $100/year Fitbit Air Price $99 Launch Date May 26 Free Trial 3 months Google Health Premium

Battery Life, Charging And Design

One of the biggest advantages that Google gained by removing the screen is increased ‘Efficiency.’ According to company, the Fitbit Air can last up to 7 days on a single chage. However, it depends on your usage. In addition, it also supports fast charging ad reach the full battery in around 90 minutes.

It has several design highlights, which includes:

Ultra-lightweight build (12 grams)

Modular removable sensor

Interchangeable bands (Performance, Active, Modern styles)

Color options: Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender

Fitbit Air Price, Subscription And Launch Details

Google launched its Fitbit Air at approximately $99. It is tied to Google Health Premium subscription, which costs $10 per month and $100 per year

Furthermore, you will also receive a free trial period after purchase. Online sales begin early rollout phase and full retail availability begins May 26

Fitbit Air Works With Android And iPhone

Google followed a major strategic move with the launch of Fitbit Air. It can work on both Android and iPhone devices, positioning it as a cross-platform health ecosystem product.

Fitbit Air Vs Competitors

The Fitbit Air already have some competitors in the market, however, they lack few things. For example, Whoop fitness band majorly focuses on recovery and performance tracking. It doesn’t have AI coaching.

Fitbit Air vs Oura Ring

Talking about the Oura ring, it is best in sleep tracking, but Fitbit Air offers full-bpdy biometric tracking.

Fitbit Air vs Apple Watch

Apple Watch can stand out in terms of comparison with its feature-rick apps, notifications, and ecosystem integration. Nevertheless, Fitbit Air entirely focus on health insights and removes distractions completely.

How it is Placed in India Market?

For Indians Fitbit Air is premium yet accessible health tracker due to its pricing. It has several key India relevance factors, though. These factors include:

India has rise in demand for fitness tracking post-pandemic

The country is developing growing interest in sleep and stress monitoring

Increasing adoption of wearable health tech in urban areas

Strong competition from budget smart bands in India

Privacy Concerns Around AI Health Tracking

With AI integration, privacy and security is one of the essential key concerns. However, Google stated that Fitbit Air data will not be used for advertising. The system will keep the health data separate from ad systems.

FAQs

What is Fitbit Air?

Google launched Fitbit Air as a screenless fitness tracker. It majorly focuses on AI-powered health coaching.

Does Fitbit Air have a screen?

No

What is the battery life of Fitbit Air?

It offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Does Fitbit Air work with iPhone?

Yes

What is Google Health Coach?

It is an AI system powered by Gemini

How much does Fitbit Air cost?

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It is priced at around $99.