Apple was expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup later this year in September. However, that might get delayed as per two new reports. The first report indicates that the company does not have enough units of the Pro models for sale, while the other report suggests the launch to get pushed to October.

iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max to be in short supply at launch

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will have slim bezel displays. These panels are being made by LG and Samsung. However, LG-made panels are reportedly failing reliability tests where the display is fused to the metal shell. Now, Apple is working to tweak the design of these panels so that they pass the reliability tests.

Due to this reason, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might be in short supply at launch. But not to forget, Apple also has Samsung-made panels for these phones. It is unclear how the Samsung-made panels are performing.

Apart from this, another report suggested that Apple may push back the release of the iPhone 15 lineup from rumored September to October. If that’s to be believed we still have 2-3 months until the launch.

Apple iPhone 15 series: What to expect

To do a recap of what we know so far, this year Apple will launch four iPhone models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There will be a new Green color for the vanilla iPhones and new Crimson and Blue colors for the iPhone 15 Pro. Reports also suggest a new Pink shade for the iPhone 15.

Concept by @Hanstsaiz via AppleInsider

As for the design, the rear design of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will mostly remain the same. However, the major change will be on the front. Both vanilla iPhones will get Dynamic Island, meaning the notch will be replaced by the punch-hole-like design, which we see in the existing iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will likely have a similar design to the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. However, there might be some design tweaks to the camera island. Expect it to be more protruded.

More on the camera, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to get a new periscope telephoto lens with 6x zoom support. The entire lineup will get battery upgrades. The iPhone 15 is said to pack a larger 3,877mAh battery, followed by iPhone 15 Plus with a 4,912mAh cell, and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with 3,650 and 4,852mAh batteries.

For comparison, the existing iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325mAh cell, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a 3,200mAh cell, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323mAh battery.

Apart from this, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to start at 256GB of storage. The vanilla iPhones may start at 128GB. The lineup will finally get a USB Type-C port for charging. All four models will boot on iOS 17.