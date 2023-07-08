Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly expected to be more costly than the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

Apple is yet to announce details about its next-generation iPhone models yet. Ahead of a formal announcement, the internet is buzzing with details about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. While reports in the past couple of months have detailed a lot of what we should expect from the company, a new report sheds some light on the pricing of the upcoming iPhone models, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a report by Apple analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumours), Apple’s two upcoming Pro models, which are likely to be the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will see a price increase this year compared to last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple analyst says that both these phones are expected to be priced higher than the $1,099 starting price of the current iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Furthermore, the report says that the apart from a larger battery and display, there is one major difference expected between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro — a periscope lens. He says that while both Pro models will include telephoto lenses as part of their triple camera setup at the back, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to include a periscope lens that will provide a 5x to 6x optical zoom — proving to be a major improvement over the 3x zoom provided by last year’s the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models.

Separately, reports suggest that the iPhone 15 series is likely to get a bigger battery than last year’s iPhone 14 series. While the iPhone 15 is tipped to come with a 3,877mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to get a 4,912mAh battery. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to pack a 3,650mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to house a 4,852mAh battery.

For reference, the iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Plus is backed by a 4,325mAh battery. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro packs a 3,200mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323mAh battery. It is worth noting that Apple doesn’t openly disclose the battery capacity of its iPhones.

Also, iPhone 15 series is expected to enter mass production in August 2023 with approximately 84 million units produced for the second half of 2023. All four iPhone 15 models are expected to include a USB-C port, Dynamic Island — a feature that was introduced with the launch of the iPhone 14 series last year, and a slightly more curved frame among other things.