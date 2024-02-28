Apple is the only smartphone brand that still does not offer a high refresh-rate display on some of its flagship phones. The regular iPhone models — the ones that are not ‘Pro’ — have stuck to 60Hz for a long time. Even last year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have nothing beyond 60Hz — and that is a dealbreaker for many potential buyers. However, that may change soon. Apple may be working on equipping the vanilla models with ProMotion displays with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Korean publication The Elec has reported that Apple is planning to equip the non-Pro iPhone models with premium LTPO OLED displays — but in 2025. That means the iPhone 17 series will likely feature 120Hz screens, as well as that this year’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will stick to 60Hz. The new report partly corroborates previous reports about this year’s iPhone 16 series skipping a high refresh rate display.

ProMotion display in Apple iPhone

Apple’s ProMotion display, first introduced on iPad and later iPhone, uses an LTPO OLED panel that allows it to run at different refresh rates. It can go to as high as 120Hz and as low as 1Hz, depending on the demands. Called adaptive refresh rate, this feature saves battery and even adds the Always-On Display functionality on the iPhone. If what Apple is planning comes through, these features will no longer remain exclusive to Pro models.

The plan to use ProMotion displays on the non-Pro iPhone models was set in motion last year when BOE, one of Apple’s display suppliers, sent some samples for approval. Apple has not approved these samples yet, but even if it does anytime soon, BOE will be unlikely to scale up the production to the level required for the launch of the iPhone 16. The report also said that BOE is facing some issues meeting Apple’s standards for the display, so maybe there will be a lot to and fro until Apple finalises the display quality. All of that would certainly not be over before the iPhone 16 launch, and that makes the iPhone 17 a more realistic option.