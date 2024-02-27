Samsung just unveiled its new and shiny smart ring called the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), but its rival Apple may not be too behind. If Bloomberg’s new report is anything to go by, the iPhone maker may be exploring the idea of a smart ring, which will allow it to offer health features that it has not been able to so far. Apple is not actively developing the ring for now, but the idea of a smart ring would position the brand better in the wearable category.

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple employees are discussing whether a smart ring would make sense, especially when the company wants to expand the wearable as a category, which accounts for about 10 percent of the total revenue. The idea of a smart ring would allow Apple to reach a user base that is not comfortable wearing smartwatches. These people either prefer wearing wristwatches because of their love for chronographs or they do not find wearing a smartwatch while sleeping comfortable.

According to the report, a smart ring could prove to be a more economical way than a smartwatch to let users track their health. And it could even allow Apple to pack some features that are otherwise unfeasible on a smartwatch. For instance, a glucose monitor that Apple has been trying to cram into the Apple Watch for a long time. And it is doable because the new Galaxy Ring has the feature. Samsung has not made the Galaxy Ring available yet, but it is planning to release it sometime later this year.

If Apple manages to build the smart ring — which it most likely will, it will have more ways to tie its customers into its ecosystem. Much like the Apple Watch, this smart ring will work with the Health and Fitness apps to give users better insights into their health. Apple could also start offering the services through a subscription, further adding to the revenue.

The Apple smart ring is reportedly an idea right now, but it will be interesting to see how it pans out.