Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September or October this year. The iPhone 15 series will comprise four models, namely, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.

Last time, we covered the renders for the vanilla iPhone 15, and now, fresh renders of the iPhone 15 Plus have emerged, courtesy of 9to5Mac.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus could feature a curvier design, Dynamic Island, and narrow bezels

As per the renders, the iPhone 15 Plus will get a Dynamic Island. This will be an upgrade over the iPhone 14 Plus' notch panel. Also, the bezels on the upcoming Plus iPhone will be slimmer.

The corner will be curvier and the back and front will be flat. It appears to have a dual-camera system on the rear with a bigger LED flash module. Just like other iPhones this year, the iPhone 15 Plus will also come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

However, recent reports imply that Apple may offer MFI certification for USB Type-C cables. What this means is, your regular Android Type-C cable may not work with the iPhone.

Other than this, the dimensions of the iPhone 15 Plus have been shared by the publication. The following are the dimensions – 160.87mm x 77.76mm x 7.81mm.

For comparison, the iPhone 14 Plus has the following dimensions – 160.84mm x 78.07mm x 7.79mm. The iPhone 15 Plus appears to be a tad bit narrower.

Other than this, the smartphone is expected to come with Apple’s A16 or A17 Bionic chipset. It will likely have 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This time around, Apple is expected to stack a slightly bigger battery on the device.

Since the iPhone will be launched later this year in September or October, it will boot on iOS 17. As usual, Apple will announce the upcoming OS, iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 in June.