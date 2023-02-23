Apple iPhone 15 CAD renders show Dynamic Island and USB-C port: Check details here

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September and now a new report has claimed that the next-generation iPhone 15 will come with a 6.2-inch display with a Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout. The iPhone 15 will also come USB-C connector at the bottom of the device which will replace the dated Lighting port, reports 9to5Mac. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro models said to feature increased 8GB RAM: All you need to know

Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 models may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before. Also Read - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may come with a redesigned camera bump

In addition, iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung. In a retweet, ShrimpApplePro said: “Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max.” “I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024, the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming,” it added. Also Read - iPhone 15 is getting USB Type-C port, but you may strictly need an MFI certified cable

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E network, similar to MacBook, and iPad Pro. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley shared the information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.

