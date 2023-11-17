Windows 10 update: Microsoft launched its AI companion, Microsoft Copilot, earlier this year. However, at the time, it was available for Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 customers only. Now, months after its initial roll out, the company has announced that it is extending Microsoft Copilot support to Windows 10.

READ MORE Windows 11 Moment 4 update now available: How to download

The company via an update on its Windows Insider blog said that it will soon be introducing Copilot in Windows (in preview mode) for devices running Windows 10 version 22H2 Home and Windows 10 version 22H2 Pro. Furthermore, the company said that Microsoft Copilot in Windows button will appear on the right side of the taskbar. Upon selecting it, Copilot in Windows will appear at the right side of the users’ screens. Micrsoft says that it will not overlap with desktop content or block open app windows.

READ MORE Microsoft blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11 for free

“After installing today’s November 2023 non-security preview update (KB5032278), Windows Insiders in Release Preview with eligible devices running Windows 10, version 22H2 who are interested in experiencing Copilot in Windows as soon as possible when we begin rolling it out in the near future, can choose to do so by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and turning on ”Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” and Check for updates,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft also said that Windows 10 Pro edition devices on version 22H2 that are managed by organizations along with Windows 10 Enterprise and Education edition devices will not be included in the initial rollout of Copilot in Windows 10.

As far as availability is concerned, Copilot will be rolled out to the eligible users over the coming months. A formal rollout to all eligible users will take place in the months following that.

Who is eligible to get Microsoft Copilot on Windows 10?

Talking about eligibility, Microsoft said that Microsoft Copilot requires devices running the latest version of Windows 10 with 4GB of RAM and a display adapter that supports over 720p resolution to function.

Separately, Microsoft has also announced that Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise will now simply become Microsoft Copilot. The company also said that Copilot with commercial data protection will be generally available to all eligible Microsoft 365 customers starting December 1.