Computex 2026: Asus announces new Zenbook 14 and Vivobook AI laptops - check specifications

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Jun 02, 2026, 06:48 PM (IST)
Computex 2026: Asus has expanded its laptop lineup during Computex 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan, from June 2-5. Asus has introduced several new laptops such as the Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip. The new Asus lineup focuses on AI features, battery life and portability. Also Read: ASUS Zenbook S14, DUO, A14 launched with AI-focused chips: Check price and specs here
While the tech giant has not revealed the price and availability yet, but the key specifications and features have been confirmed. Check here. Also Read: Anthropic’s Claude AI comes to Microsoft Word: What it can do inside documents
The new Zenbook 14 is for those who are looking for a lightweight laptop for work, entertainment and everyday use. It comes with a 14-inch OLED display and weighs just 1.1kg. Asus is offering the laptop with Intel, AMD and Snapdragon processor options. The company claims that the laptop can deliver up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, making it part of the growing category of Copilot+ PCs. Also Read: Microsoft expands AI beyond text with new image, voice and transcription models
Other features include a full-HD webcam with Windows Hello support, a smart-gesture touchpad, dual speakers and multiple security features. Asus also claims up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge.
|Feature
|Asus Zenbook 14
|Display
|14-inch WUXGA OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|Processor Options
|Intel, AMD, Snapdragon
|AI Performance
|Up to 50 TOPS NPU
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Webcam
|Full-HD with Windows Hello
|Audio
|Dual-speaker system
|Keyboard
|1.7mm key travel
|Security
|Passkey support, Adaptive Dimming & Lock, Microsoft Pluton
|Battery
|50Wh
|Claimed Battery Life
|Up to 21 hours
|Weight
|1.1kg
|Colours
|Arctic Blue, Komodo Coral
Alongside the Zenbook, Asus has introduced the new Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16. Both laptops feature a full-metal chassis and run on Snapdragon X processors. The laptops come with OLED display options, support up to 45 TOPS of AI performance and offer fast charging support. According to Asus, the battery can be charged up to 60 percent in under an hour, while overall battery life is rated at more than 25 hours. The 14-inch model starts at 1.28kg, making it one of the lighter laptops in the lineup.
|Specification
|Details
|Display
|Up to 14-inch / 16-inch OLED display
|Aspect Ratio
|16:10
|Screen-to-Body Ratio
|87% (S14), 89% (S16)
|Processor
|Snapdragon X
|AI Performance
|Up to 45 TOPS NPU
|Chassis
|Full-metal design
|Colour Gamut
|100% DCI-P3
|Low Blue Light
|TÜV Rheinland certified
|Audio
|Snapdragon-powered audio
|Battery
|50Wh
|Claimed Battery Life
|Over 25 hours
|Fast Charging
|Up to 60% charge in 49 minutes
|Durability
|MIL-STD 810H military-grade
|Weight
|Starts at 1.28kg (S14)
|Colours
|Light Blue, Matte Gray
Need a convertible device? Asus has also announced the Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip. The biggest highlight here is the 360-degree hinge, which allows the laptops to be used in laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes. Both models feature 2K OLED touch displays and support the Asus Pen 3.0, making them suitable for note-taking, sketching and creative work. Like the standard Vivobook S models, the Flip variants are powered by Snapdragon X processors and support AI-powered experiences through dedicated NPU hardware.
The Flip models support Dolby Audio and Snapdragon Sound, while the metal chassis design helps keep the devices lightweight. Asus claims battery life of over 20 hours, and the laptops ship with a 68W USB Type-C charger.
|Specification
|Details
|Display
|14-inch / 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen
|Design
|360-degree convertible hinge
|Modes
|Laptop, Tablet, Tent, Stand
|Processor
|Snapdragon X
|AI Performance
|Up to 45 TOPS NPU
|Stylus Support
|Asus Pen 3.0
|Audio
|Dolby Audio, Snapdragon Sound
|Performance Mode
|Up to 35W TDP
|Battery
|50Wh
|Claimed Battery Life
|More than 20 hours
|Charging
|68W USB Type-C adapter
|Chassis
|Metal build
|Weight
|Starts at 1.41kg (S14 Flip), 1.60kg (S16 Flip)
|Colour
|Light Blue
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information