Computex 2026: Asus announces new Zenbook 14 and Vivobook AI laptops - check specifications

Computex 2026: Asus has expanded its laptop lineup during Computex 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan, from June 2-5. Asus has introduced several new laptops such as the Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip. The new Asus lineup focuses on AI features, battery life and portability. Also Read: ASUS Zenbook S14, DUO, A14 launched with AI-focused chips: Check price and specs here

While the tech giant has not revealed the price and availability yet, but the key specifications and features have been confirmed. Check here. Also Read: Anthropic’s Claude AI comes to Microsoft Word: What it can do inside documents

Asus Zenbook 14 Specifications

The new Zenbook 14 is for those who are looking for a lightweight laptop for work, entertainment and everyday use. It comes with a 14-inch OLED display and weighs just 1.1kg. Asus is offering the laptop with Intel, AMD and Snapdragon processor options. The company claims that the laptop can deliver up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, making it part of the growing category of Copilot+ PCs. Also Read: Microsoft expands AI beyond text with new image, voice and transcription models

Other features include a full-HD webcam with Windows Hello support, a smart-gesture touchpad, dual speakers and multiple security features. Asus also claims up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Feature Asus Zenbook 14 Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio Refresh Rate 60Hz Processor Options Intel, AMD, Snapdragon AI Performance Up to 50 TOPS NPU Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam Full-HD with Windows Hello Audio Dual-speaker system Keyboard 1.7mm key travel Security Passkey support, Adaptive Dimming & Lock, Microsoft Pluton Battery 50Wh Claimed Battery Life Up to 21 hours Weight 1.1kg Colours Arctic Blue, Komodo Coral

Vivobook S14 and S16: What do they offer?

Alongside the Zenbook, Asus has introduced the new Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16. Both laptops feature a full-metal chassis and run on Snapdragon X processors. The laptops come with OLED display options, support up to 45 TOPS of AI performance and offer fast charging support. According to Asus, the battery can be charged up to 60 percent in under an hour, while overall battery life is rated at more than 25 hours. The 14-inch model starts at 1.28kg, making it one of the lighter laptops in the lineup.

Specification Details Display Up to 14-inch / 16-inch OLED display Aspect Ratio 16:10 Screen-to-Body Ratio 87% (S14), 89% (S16) Processor Snapdragon X AI Performance Up to 45 TOPS NPU Chassis Full-metal design Colour Gamut 100% DCI-P3 Low Blue Light TÜV Rheinland certified Audio Snapdragon-powered audio Battery 50Wh Claimed Battery Life Over 25 hours Fast Charging Up to 60% charge in 49 minutes Durability MIL-STD 810H military-grade Weight Starts at 1.28kg (S14) Colours Light Blue, Matte Gray

Vivobook S14 Flip and S16 Flip: Everything that you need to know

Need a convertible device? Asus has also announced the Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip. The biggest highlight here is the 360-degree hinge, which allows the laptops to be used in laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes. Both models feature 2K OLED touch displays and support the Asus Pen 3.0, making them suitable for note-taking, sketching and creative work. Like the standard Vivobook S models, the Flip variants are powered by Snapdragon X processors and support AI-powered experiences through dedicated NPU hardware.

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The Flip models support Dolby Audio and Snapdragon Sound, while the metal chassis design helps keep the devices lightweight. Asus claims battery life of over 20 hours, and the laptops ship with a 68W USB Type-C charger.