How to turn on DND mode in Windows 11, Windows 10
Windows hacks: How to turn on DND mode in Windows 11, Windows 10

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you enable Do Not Disturb mode on Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs.

  • Microsoft offers a DND mode in Windows 11.
  • DND Mode helps users to minimise distractions and focus on work.
  • DND mode is available on Windows 10 in the form of Focus Assist.
Focusing on a task at hand can be particularly challenging, especially if you keep getting notifications from multiple apps and services that you use. Sometimes these notifications are important and need your immediate attention, while other times you can delay checking them out and responding to them. So, for times like these when you need to cut all distractions and focus on the task at hand, Windows has a feature called Do Not Disturb. Just like on Android devices, DND on Windows 11 blocks all the notifications (except the ones that you have allowed) to help users focus. Also Read - Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts rolling out its AI chatbot GPT-4

On Windows 10, DND is available as Focus assist or Quiet Hours and it lets users to avoid distracting notifications when they need to stay focused. Also Read - Microsoft’s flagship developer conference ‘Build’ in May, to focus on AI

If you want to focus on your work and turn on DND on your Windows 11 or Windows 10-powered PC, here is what you need to do: Also Read - Fate of Call of Duty: Mobile remains uncertain as Microsoft battles CMA over Activision deal

How to turn on DND Mode on Windows 11

Step 1: Click on the Start button and then click on the Settings app icon.
Step 2: Now, click on the System option on the panel on the left side.
Step 3: Here click on the Notifications button.
Step 4: To turn on Do not Disturb, toggle the button on in front of the Do Not Disturb option.
Step 5: You can also turn on do not disturb automatically. To do so, go to the Turn On Do Not Disturb automatically option.
Step 6: Now, choose specific time periods or specific certain conditions when you want your Windows 11 PC to turn on Do Not Disturb automatically.

How to turn on DND Mode on Windows 10

Step 1: Select Start button and then click the Settings app button.
Step 2: Now, click on the System option on the panel on the left side to access System settings.
Step 3: In the System settings, click on the Focus Assist option. If you are unable to find Focus Assist, go to the search box on the taskbar and type Focus Assist, and then select Focus assist settings from the list of results.
Step 4: Now select one of the two options:
— Select Priority Only if you want to see notifications only from a list. This list can customised to your liking.
— Select Alarms Only to hide everything except alarms.
Step 5: You can also set the timing when you want Focus Assist to automatically block all notifications. Do do this, set the timing under the ‘During these Times’ option and then toggle the button on. This option will appear under Automatic Rules section on the same page.
Step 6: You can also set to enable DND when you are duplicating your screen. To do so, toggle the ‘When I’m duplicating my Display’ on.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2023 5:23 PM IST
