Dell launches new Alienware gaming laptops in India: Check details

Dell recently launched the Alienware M18 and Alienware X16 laptops from its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) lineup. On the sidelines of the launch, Dell’s Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Atul Mehta told us that the company planned to launch the Alienware M16 and the Alienware X14 laptops in India soon. “As we see more demand of different products in the country…all these products will keep on evolving,” he had said at the time. Now, less than month after introducing the Alienware M18 and Alienware X16 in India, the company has launched the Alienware M16 and the Alienware X14 laptops in the country. Also Read - Dell Inspiron 24 All-In-One desktop launched with 13th Gen Intel processors

Both these laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs. They come with a 16:10 display and are equipped with the company’s Legend 3.0 design, advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture, and the redesigned Alienware Command Centre 6.0 among other things. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Alienware M16, Alienware X14 R2 price and availability

The Dell Alienware M16 starts at Rs 1,84,990, while the Alienware x14 R2 starts at Rs 2,06,990 in India. As far as availability is concerned, the new Alienware laptops are available for purchase starting today, that is, May 12, across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. Also Read - Dell launches Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops in India

Alienware M16 specifications and features

The new Alienware M16 comes with a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio that is 11 percent larger than the

M15. It is available in three configurations — QHD+ display (2560 x 1600) with 165Hz screen refresh rate, QHD+ display with 240Hz screen refresh rate and FHD+ display (1920 x 1200) with 480Hz screen refresh rate. All the three models come with Dynamic Display Switching technology, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, along with ComfortView Plus functionality. These laptops also come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The Alienware M16 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900HX CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, and up to an enormous storage of 9TB. It has an advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal design, which the company says elevates the gaming experience by applying the Element 31 thermal interface material to both the CPU and GPU to dissipate heat. Additionally, it has an expanded vapour chamber that covers the CPU and GPU to help draw heat away, and four ultra-thin fans, which the company says increase internal airflow by nearly 25 percent by pulling air through seven heat pipes and out five vents.

Coming to the keyboard, the Dell M16 features three keyboard options with a 1.8mm key travel: a 1-zone backlit keyboard, a per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard, and the CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting.

Alienware X14 R2 specifications and features

Coming to the Dell X14 R2, it comes with a 14.0-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, 165Hz screen refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with the Alienware’s Legend 3 industrial design language. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H that is coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4060 GPU, up to 32GB LP-DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It also comes with Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology. It has thermal components that are constructed with copper alloy and a Vapor chamber cooling technology.

Additionally, it has the Alienware HD (1280×720 resolution) camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support, Alienware X Series 1-Zone Alien FX RGB keyboard with 1.8mm key travel. It is backed by an 80.5 Whr battery with a 130W Type-C small form factor power adapter.