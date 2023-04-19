Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Dell recently launched the Alienware M18 and Alienware X16 gaming laptops in India. These laptops were first showcased alongside the Alienware M16 and the Alienware X14 laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 back in January this year. On the sidelines of the event, we sat down for a conversation with Dell’s Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Atul Mehta, to understand the company’s what all products from the company’s global lineup we should expect to see in India this year and how the company plans to expand its retail footprint in the country.

During our conversation, the Dell Executive told us that while the company has decided to introduce the Alienware M18 and X16 gaming laptops from its CES 2023 lineup in India first, will launch the other two models from the lineup, that is, the Alienware M16 and the Alienware X14 if it sees an uptick in the consumer demand.

“Whatever we launched in the country is based on a lot of customer insights. Currently, we’ve opted these two models for India. As we see more demand of different products in the country…all these products will keep on evolving,” he said.

During CES 2023, Dell also showcased the G15 and G16 gaming laptops, which remained missing from the lineup that the company introduced in India recently. While Dell hasn’t launched the G15 and the G16 laptops in India yet, it plans to do so soon. When asked if the company plans to bring these devices to India, the Dell executive said that it has already planned the launches for later this year.

“So, for that, again, the launches are planned…G-series is an opening price point for us in the country. G series, it starts from around $900 plus, and that’s where the meat of the market is. So, you will continue to see a new product launches in G series as well,” Mehta said without commenting on a potential timeline.

During our conversation, the Dell executive also shared his insights on the consumer purchase trends in India. When asked if the company was witnessing more purchases online or via physical retail stores, Mehta said in the post-pandemic era there is mix of both.

“And as we see in last two years, things have changed. Pre-COVID, it was more of retail and less of online. But post-COVID, what we are seeing is that there’s a good blend of both,” Mehta said.

“And as I mentioned in my presentation also, retail experiences is the clear cog in the wheel for us because there are a lot of Roku customers which is their research online and pick up off online, purchase offline. So, what we see is the right blend. And as Dell, we are focused on both,” he added.

Talking about purchase trends in metropolitan cities vs tier two and tier three cities, Mehta said, that hybrid working in the post-pandemic era has had major impact on the retail market in India. “We are seeing more and more premium-ness or premiumization happening even in the T3 plus towns as well,” he said.

Talking about the purchase trends in the gaming market in India, the Dell executive said that the India gaming market is slightly different from rest of the world and that gaming market is set to triple in India in the coming five years. “You have the entrance and then you have the pro gamers. And for both those segments, the needs are very different. So the entry gamers, they look for performance and they also want to use that PC for their regular use. Whereas pro gamers, who are the true Alienware customers, they simply do not compromise on performance at all,” he said.

“What we feel is that gaming is doing pretty well in the country, and next three to five years, we see this market is going to triple from where we are today,” he added.