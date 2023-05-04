Dell launches G15, G16 gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Dell today launched two new gaming laptops in India. The company today introduced G15 and G16 laptops in India. These new laptops were showcased alongside the Alienware M18 and X16, and the Alienware M16 and X14 gaming laptops back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. And now, just a few months later, the company has introduced them in India. Also Read - How to turn on dark mode on Windows 11 PCs, laptops

Dell's G15 and G16 gaming laptops are powered by Intel's latest, 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors and they come with a host of top-of-the-line features such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, revamped Alienware Command Centre 6.0 and backlit LED displays among others.

Dell G15, G16 pricing and availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the Dell G15 comes in three colour block options, which includes Dark Shadow Gray, Quantum White with Deep Space Blue, and Pop Purple with Neo Mint thermal shelf. It starts at Rs 89,990 in India.

On the other hand, the Dell G16 gaming laptop comes in Metallic Nightshade and Quantum White and it starts at Rs 1,61,990 in India.

Both these laptops will be available for purchase in India starting May 4 via Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets across the country.

Dell G16 specifications and features

Coming to specifications, the Dell G16 gaming laptop comes with a 16-inch display. It comes in two display variants. One with a QHD+ backlit LED panel with 2560 x 1600p resolution, 300 nits of peak brightness, and 165Hz screen refresh rate, and the other with a 240Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to i9 configuration that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Class 40 storage space. It also has Alienware inspired thermals with four heat pipes, improved fans with ultrathin blades, and a bigger heat exchange area.

On the multimedia front, it has two tuned speakers with Dolby Audio, a combo headphone jack, and an integrated widescreen HD (720p) webcam with a single array digital microphone. It offers up to 86Wh battery options on select configurations.

Dell G15 specifications and features

The Dell G15 gaming laptop, on the other hand, comes with a 15-inch display. It also comes in two display variants. One with a FHD backlit LED panel with 1920 x 1080p resolution, 250nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz screen refresh rate, and the other with 300 nits of peak brightness and 165Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors up to i9 configuration that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe Gen 4×4 Class 40 storage space.

Coming to multimedia, it has two tuned speakers with Dolby Audio, a combo headphone jack, and an integrated widescreen HD (720p) webcam with a single array digital microphone. It has up to 86Wh battery options on select configurations.