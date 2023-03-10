Check top offers at Amazon's Mega Electronics Sale

Amazon India recently hosted the Amazon Fifth Gear Store on its platform in India wherein the company offered massive discounts on the purchase of 5G smartphones. Now, just days later, the e-retail giant has announced the Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale on its platform in India. Also Read - Amazon announces Fifth Gear Store launch in India: Check top deals, discounts, offers

The Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale began in India on March 10, and it will go on until March 14. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering a host of deals and offers on various electronic devices such as laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, PC accessories, and tablets from companies such as Samsung, Apple, boat, Fire-Boltt, Lenovo, Canon, and Sony. Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming: Free games for March 2023 revealed, check list

In addition to this, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made the using HDFC Bank credit card. Apart from this, the e-retailer is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank and Yes Bank cards from March 11, 2023, to March 14, 2023.

If are planning to shop for electronic devices, here are a couple of deals for you to consider:

— During this sale, the ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop is available for Rs 35,990. Interested buyers will also get a no-cost EMI option of up to three months on the purchase of this laptop.

— Similarly, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop is available for Rs 33,490. This laptop too comes with a no-cost EMI option of up to three months. Additionally, buyers will get a two-year warranty with a three-month game pass subscription.

— Coming to tablets, during the ongoing sale, the Realme Pad Slim is available for Rs 17,938, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is available for Rs 14,999.

— If you are planning to buy a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,990 during the Amazon Big Electronics Days sale.

— Talking about cameras, the Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 camera is available at a price of Rs 69,490, while the lenses for the camera are available at a starting price of Rs 9,499.

— Similarly, the Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 DSLR camera is available at a price of Rs 37,999, while the Canon M50 Mark II is available for 59,990.