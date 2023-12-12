By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Asus on Tuesday launched the new Chromebook model in India. The all-new Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 comes with a compact and lightweight design, but packs Intel hardware from its 12th generation. Since it’s a Chromebook, it boots on ChromeOS and comes with Google Play Store. Some of the highlights of the laptop include a 14-inch FHD display, a full-size chiclet keyboard, and a 3-cell battery.
The Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 a.k.a CX34 comes in two processor configurations. It has the base Intel Core i3-powered machine and an i7-powered model. The former model has a 12th generation i3-1215U processor, whereas, the latter’s exact CPU is a 12th generation i7-1255U. Both boot on ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade support.
The laptop in both configurations has a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution. The IPS screen has an anti-glare coating and boasts 250 nits of brightness. It has an NTSC color space of 45 percent. There’s a camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability. It is mainly for video meetings. Asus has also provided a Webcam shield, which is one of the most requested privacy features.
As for the battery, both pack a 50Wh 3-cell Li-Polymer battery with support for 45W USB-C fast charging support. The charger comes in the box. Both laptop variants are advertised to offer 10 hours of usage on a full charge.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
