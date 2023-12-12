comscore
Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 launched with 12th Gen Intel processor and ChromeOS

Asus has launched a new Chromebook in India dubbed Chromebook Plus CX3402. It comes with Intel's 12th generation processor and runs on ChromeOS.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Dec 12, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

Story Highlights

  • Asus has launched new Chromebook Plus CX3402 in India.
  • The Chromebook Plus CX3402 boots on ChromeOS.
  • It is powered by Intel's 12th gen Intel processor.

Asus on Tuesday launched the new Chromebook model in India. The all-new Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 comes with a compact and lightweight design, but packs Intel hardware from its 12th generation. Since it’s a Chromebook, it boots on ChromeOS and comes with Google Play Store. Some of the highlights of the laptop include a 14-inch FHD display, a full-size chiclet keyboard, and a 3-cell battery.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 specifications

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 a.k.a CX34 comes in two processor configurations. It has the base Intel Core i3-powered machine and an i7-powered model. The former model has a 12th generation i3-1215U processor, whereas, the latter’s exact CPU is a 12th generation i7-1255U. Both boot on ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade support.

The laptop in both configurations has a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution. The IPS screen has an anti-glare coating and boasts 250 nits of brightness. It has an NTSC color space of 45 percent. There’s a camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability. It is mainly for video meetings. Asus has also provided a Webcam shield, which is one of the most requested privacy features.

As for the battery, both pack a 50Wh 3-cell Li-Polymer battery with support for 45W USB-C fast charging support. The charger comes in the box. Both laptop variants are advertised to offer 10 hours of usage on a full charge.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

AsusAsus Chromebook Plus CX3402

