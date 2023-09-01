Asus Chromebook launch: Asus today launched three new Chromebook models in India. These new Chromebooks come with model numbers CX1400, CX1400 Flip and CX1500 and they feature Intel’s Celeron N4500 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. In addition to this, Asus’ newly launched Chromebook models run Google’s ChromeOS and they feature with Wi-Fi 6 for speedy connectivity.

Asus Chromebook CX1400, CX1500 India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Asus Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 come at a starting price of Rs 21,990 in India. However, they will be available at an introductory price of Rs 18,990 on Flipkart starting September 1, 2023. Furthermore, the company said as a part of the introductory offer, it is offering a 12-month Google One subscription on the purchase of the Asus Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 models. The Google One subscription includes 100GB of cloud storage that can be used across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos as one shareable family plan.

Asus Chromebook CX1400, Chromebook CX1400 Flip, Chromebook CX1500 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, there are few differences in the Chromebook CX1400, the Chromebook CX1400 Flip and the Chromebook CX1500. First is the display and the second is battery. The Chromebook CX1400 comes in two variants. While the first variant comes with a 14-inch Anti-glare FHD display with a 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate and 220nits of peak brightness, the second variant offers 250nits of peak brightness.

Chromebook CX1400 Flip comes with a 14-inch touch screen Glossy FHD display with a 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate, and 250nits of peak brightness. The Chromebook CX1500, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch anti-glare FHD display with a 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate and 220nits of peak brightness.

Coming to the battery, the Asus Chromebook CX1400 and the Chromebook CX1400Flip come with a three cell 50Wh battery while the CX1500 comes with a two cell 42Wh battery.

Beyond this, all the three Chromebook models come with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and the Intel UHD GPU that are coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage space. They run Google’s ChromeOS operating system. The three Chromebook models come with a 720p HD camera and they have a built-in microphone with built-in 2W stereo speakers. These Chromebook models come with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Additionally, they have Titan C chip for security.