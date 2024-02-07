Asus Chromebook CM14 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus Chromebook CM14 India launch: Asus today launched a new laptop in India. The company launched the Asus Chromebook CM14 with model number CM1402C2MA today. This laptop joins Asus’ Chromebook lineup, which also includes the Asus Chromebook CX1400, Chromebook CX1500 and Chromebook Plus CX3402 to name a few. The Chromebook CM14 features a light weight and sleek design and it comes with MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard that makes it ideal for students and office goers.

“Beyond cutting-edge features, this new Chromebook is designed for durability, meeting stringent MIL-STD 810H US military tests, ensuring resilience for every journey,” Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said on the occasion.

Asus Chromebook CM14 India price and availability

The Asus Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C2MA) comes in a single Gravity Grey colour variant and it is available for purchase in India on Amazon India at a price of Rs 26,990.

Asus Chromebook CM14 specifications

The Asus Chromebook CM14 features a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easy collaboration, and it comes with MIL-STD 810H3 certification, which makes it resistant to everyday knocks and bumps. Coming to the internals, the newly launched Chromebook features a 14.0-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio, LED backlit panel, 250 nits of peak brightness, and 77 percent screen-to-body ratio.

This Chromebook is powered the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor that is coupled with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128G of eMMC storage space. It run Google’s Chrome OS and it is backed by a 42Whrs rechargeable two-cell Li-ion battery with support for a 45W USB Type-C AC Adapter.

The Asus Chromebook CM14 comes with a chiclet keyboard with a 1.5mm key-travel. Apart from this, the newly launched Chromebook has a 720p HD web camera with a phyical privacy shutter. For connectivity, tis Chromebook has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 and for security it has Titan C Security Chip and Kensington Nano Security Slot.