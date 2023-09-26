Apple will start rolling out macOS Sonoma update to all the eligible Apple PCs across the globe today. The company had first announced macOS Sonoma at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2o23 back in June 2023. Shortly after, it had rolled out beta version of the macOS Ventura successor to the public. Now, months after ironing out all the issues, the company is set to roll out macOS Sonoma to all eligible devices today.

Apple says that the official rollout for macOS Sonoma will begin at approximately 10:30PM IST today and that the update will bring a host of new features such as interactive widgets, new wallpapers, new video conferencing features, Presenter Overlay and Reactions to Apple PCs. However, if you are not sure if your MacBook, iMac or Mac will get macOS Sonoma update, here is a list of all the Apple PCs that will start getting the update tonight.

All the Apple PCs eligible to get MacOS Sonoma update

— MacBook Air 2018 and later models

— MacBook Pro 2018 and later models

— iMac 2019 and later models

— iMac Pro 2017 model

— Mac mini 2018 and later models

— Mac Studio 2022 and later models

— Mac Pro 2019 and later models

If your Apple PC is eligible to get the macOS Sonoma update, here is a step-by-step guide as to how you can download macOS Sonoma on your MacBook, iMac or Mac.

How to download macOS Sonoma on your Apple device

Step 1: Tap the Apple menu in the top left corner of your screen.

Step 2: Then choose System Settings from the Apple menu.

Step 3: Now click General on the left side of the System Settings window.

Step 4: Then click Software Update on the right side of the screen.

If Software Update finds new software, click the ‘Upgrade Now’ button to install it. You will be asked to enter your administrator password to start the process. During installation, your Mac might show a progress bar or blank screen several times, and you should avoid putting it to sleep or closing its lid. Also, ensure that your Mac is connected to a power source when you are downloading the macOS Sonoma update on your Apple PC.