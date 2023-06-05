Acer has announced the launch of its Aspire Vero laptop in India. The laptop comes in two variants- Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i3. The laptop features a 14-inch full HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and VeroSense technology that provides multiple power-saving modes that extend battery life. Also Read - Microsoft is adding 3 new MS Paint features to make it a better app

The laptop has an eco-friendly construction with post-consumer recycled material (PCR). It has 30 percent PCR plastics in the chassis and screen bezel and 50 percent PCR on the keycaps.

"On this World Environment Day, we are thrilled to introduce our all-new Acer Aspire Vero laptop, a significant step forward in our commitment to a sustainable future. With the launch of the new Aspire Vero, we reaffirm our deep commitment to society and the well-being of our planet. Embracing the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle, the Aspire Vero embodies a sustainable mindset, making it an eco-friendly choice for consumers who strive to create a greener planet without compromising on performance," said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Acer Aspire Vero laptop price and availability in India

Acer Aspire Vero laptop with 13-Gen Intel Core processor starts at Rs 49,999 and it is available via Acer E-store, Acer exclusive stores, Flipkart and Amazon.

Acer Aspire Vero laptop specifications

Process, memory and operating system

Acer Aspire Vero 13th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-1315U processor along with Intel UHD Graphics.

Acer Aspire Vero 13th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 storage. It runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home.

Display

Acer Aspire Vero laptop has a 14-inch IPS full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 300nits peak brightness.

Connectivity

Acer Aspire Vero laptop come with Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675i wireless LAN module and support for Bluetooth 5.1 along with one USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 3.2 port with power-off charging and one USB 3.2 port.

The laptop has a T-Type HD camera with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 720p HD video at 30 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction, and a backlight keyboard layout with international language support including indicators of CapsLock and F4/microphone mute.

Battery

Acer Aspire Vero laptop has a 50 Wh Lithium-ion battery with a 3-pin 65 W AC adapter.

Dimensions

Acer Aspire Vero laptop measures 1.79 cm in height, 32.86 cm in width and 22.35 cm in thickness. It weighs 1.5 kg.