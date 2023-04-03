Acer, back in January this year, had updated its Aspire 3 series laptops with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in India. Now, almost two-and-a-half months later, the company has launched the new Acer Aspire 3 laptop with Intel’s N-series processors in India. Acer says that its budget laptop is lighter and thinner than the previous-generation models as it weighs 1.7kgs and is 18.9mm thin. Furthermore, Acer says that it has also increase in fan surface area by 78 percent which has improved the overall thermal capacity by 17 percent. Also Read - Windows 11 users need to install two important updates immediately

Acer Aspire 3 India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Acer Aspire 3 laptop starts at Rs 39,999 in India. Interested buyers can purchase it on Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Acer stores pan India starting today. Also Read - Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors launched in India: Check price, specs

Acer Aspire 3 India specifications and features

As far as features are concerned, the Acer Aspire 3 laptop comes with a 14-inch of a 15.6-inch FHD LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, Acer ComfyView technology, and Acer’s BlueLightShield for keeping blue light exposure within safe limits. It comes with a metallic body, and it is available in India in a single Pure Silver colour variant. Also Read - HP launches Chromebook 15.6 in India: Check price, specs, availability

Coming to the internals, the newly launched Aspire 3 laptop is powered by the latest 2023 Intel Core i3 N-Series processor that is coupled with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe Gen3 storage space operating at 8 Gb/s. Acer says that this processor offers a ‘3X faster browsing, streaming, and collaborating’ experience. The laptop runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system.

Coming to connectivity, Acer’s newly launched budget laptop comes with a host of connectivity options, including a USB Type-C port, two USB3.2 Gen1 port and an HDMI 2.1 port and Bluetooth version 5.2. In addition to this, the Aspire 3 laptop features an HD camera with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, 720p HD video at 30 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction technology. On the audio front, this laptop has stereo speakers that are backed with Acer’s PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction, which the company says can actively suppress background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics.

Lastly, the laptop comes with a three-cell 40Whr battery with support for a 45 adapter.