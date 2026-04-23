RBI’s new auto-debit rules explained: Fewer OTPs, smoother payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated its auto-debit rules, and this is something that will affect how your regular payments go through every month. From OTT subscriptions and electricity bills to SIPs and credit card dues, the process is now expected to feel a lot smoother. Also Read: How to avoid UPI fraud by identifying fake requests and common scam tricks

The idea is to cut down on failed payments and avoid extra steps, while still keeping basic checks in place. Most users won’t notice a big shift immediately, but over time, the difference will start to show in how payments are processed. Also Read: Bank of Baroda brings mobile banking to JioPhone Prima 4G; Now do UPI Payments on feature phones

No OTP for payments up to Rs 15,000

One of the biggest changes is around OTP authentication. Earlier, most recurring payments needed an OTP every time, and a lot of them failed just because the message was missed.

Now, once you approve an auto-pay mandate, payments up to Rs 15,000 will go through without asking for an OTP again and again. This mostly covers regular things like subscriptions, broadband, and utility bills.

If the amount is higher than Rs 15,000, you’ll still need to approve it.

Same rules across payment methods

These rules apply across all major payment options, including UPI auto-pay, debit cards, credit cards, and prepaid wallets.

So regardless of how your auto-pay is set up, the experience is now more consistent. Even some international recurring payments fall under this framework.

Higher limit for SIPs and insurance

There is also a higher limit for certain types of payments. For things like mutual fund SIPs, insurance premiums, and credit card bills, the limit goes up to Rs 1 lakh.

This means these payments can also go through without repeated OTPs, as long as the mandate is already approved. For users who deal with higher monthly payments, this removes an extra step.

Alerts still remain in place

Even though OTPs are being reduced, alerts are not going anywhere. Banks are still required to send a notification at least 24 hours before the payment is deducted.

The message will show the amount, merchant name, and the date. If something doesn’t look right, you can cancel or pause it before it gets processed.

Once the payment is done, you’ll get a confirmation message as well.

What this means in daily use

In simple terms, this fixes a problem most people have faced at some point. Many payments used to fail simply because users missed an OTP or were not available at that moment.

Now, subscriptions are less likely to get interrupted, SIPs won’t be skipped, and bills are more likely to be paid on time without manual effort.

At the same time, control still stays with the user. You can modify, pause, or cancel mandates whenever you want.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

A small shift, but noticeable over time

The change may look small, but it solves a basic issue in digital payments. The idea isn’t to add anything new, just to make the current system work better. With fewer missed payments and the same alerts in place, handling these payments should feel a bit more organised.