Windows 11 users need to install two important updates immediately

Microsoft said that a screenshot editing vulnerability impacts both Snip & Sketch app on Windows 10 and Snipping Tool on Windows 11.

If you are a Windows 11 or a Windows 10 user, drop everything and update your PC first. Microsoft has released an update that fixes a vulnerability in both operating systems. The security flaw, called “aCropalypse,” could allow miscreants to recover edited parts of screenshots. This screenshot editing flaw, thus, could potentially reveal sensitive information that you edited out or cropped from the screenshot. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces a new app on Windows with better calling features and more

Microsoft said that screenshot editing vulnerability, which was first spotted by Bleeping Computer, impacts both Snip & Sketch app on Windows 10 and Snipping Tool on Windows 11. The issue named CVE-2023-28303, however, affects screenshot images that were saved after a set of very particular steps. According to The Verge, screenshot images that were taken, saved, edited, and then saved replacing the original were impacted. Images that were taken and opened in the Snipping Tool, modified, and then saved to the same file location were also impacted, the report said. Also Read - Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors launched in India: Check price, specs

The latest updates for the Snip and Sketch Tool on Windows 10 and the Snipping Tool on Windows 11 are available to download via the Microsoft Store. Go to the Store and then click on Library. Now click the Get updates option on the top right corner of the app window. You shall see the updates for the affected app according to your Windows version. If you have automatic updates enabled, the Microsoft Store should have automatically downloaded and installed the app. In that case, you must ensure the Snipping Tool’s latest version is 10.2008.3001.0, while the latest version of the Snip & Sketch tool will be 11.2302.20.0. Also Read - HP launches Chromebook 15.6 in India: Check price, specs, availability

But that stops the vulnerability from being potentially exploited in the future. If you used the affected apps recently to edit screenshots and then posted them online, they could be vulnerable to exploitation by hackers. Although, according to Microsoft, the vulnerability has so far not been exploited and the exploitation is less likely.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2023 11:11 AM IST
