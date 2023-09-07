UPI ATM in India: NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) in partnership with Hitachi Payment Services showcased what is being dubbed as India’s first UPI ATM at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023. The UPI ATM uses supported UPI apps, such as BHIM UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM SBI Pay to name a few, to make cash withdrawals instead of the conventional debit and credit cards. This means that users don’t need to carry any physical cards to make withdrawals using this method. All they need is their smartphones with the UPI app of their choice to get physical cash.

As UPI ATMs become more common, here is an easy guide that will help you use and withdraw cash from a UPI ATM.

How to use UPI ATM to withdraw money

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you withdraw cash using a UPI ATM:

Step 1: Tap the UPI Cardless Cash option that will be displayed at the bottom of the screen of the UPI ATM.

Step 2: Next, select the amount that you want to withdraw. You can select from a total of five options — Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

Step 3: Next, you will see a QR code on the screen of the UPI ATM. Once you do, open the UPI app, such as BHIM UPI, that you are using and log into it.

Step 4: Now, go to the scan option and scan the QR code that is being display on the screen of the UPI ATM.

Step 5: In the UPI app that you are using, select the bank account from which you want to make the withdrawal and then tap the Confirm button.

Step 6: Now you will see a pop-up that will show you all the details regarding the transaction. It will also show you that you are withdrawing cash. Tap the Proceed button.

Step 7: Now, add your PIN code for your selected bank account in your UPI app and then tap the OK button.

Once you do this, your transaction will be processed. Once your transaction is successful, you will get a message in your UPI app and the UPI ATM will disburse the amount that you requested.