National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched two new UPI-based services — UPI Lite X and Hello UPI — in India. These newly introduced services were launched at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023 and they aim to make UPI payments in India easier and seamless. In addition to this, NPCI also introduced BillPay Connect functionality for UPI users. Commenting on the development, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Governor Shashikanta Das said that UPI is a great example of how a unique public-private initiative has resulted in development of a key public infrastructure, which in turn has lead to more inclusivity in the country.

“UPI is a terrific example of a unique public private initiative that has resulted in a digital public infrastructure that promotes digitisation, innovation and inclusivity,” the RBI Governor said while addressing the GFF 2023.

“NPCI is a great example of an RBI initiative that has over time become an independent organisation developing their own fintech products enabling overall innovation, interoperability and inclusivity in the fintech space,” he added.

What is UPI Lite X?

NPCI’s newly announced UPI Lite X service will enable Offline UPI payments in India. This feature will enable users to send and receive money while being completely offline, which in turn will make it possible to make payments even in areas with poor internet connectivity. NPCI says that UPI Lite X will be accessible to anyone with a compatible device that supports Near Field Communication (NFC).

In addition to UPI Lite X, NPCI also introduced UPI Tap and Pay functionality at GFF 2023. With this functionality, UPI users will be able to tap NFC-enabled QR codes for making retail payments and it will supplement the existing Scan and Pay method for making digital payments in the country.

What is Hello UPI service?<>

AT GFF 2023, NPCI also introduced new Conversational Payments on UPI. One of ways, NPCI aims to make this possible is using Hello UPI service. This service will enable users to make UPI payments using voice commands. While at the moment this service is available only in Hindi and in English, NPCI plans to add support for more regional language soon. “Users can simply give voice commands to transfer funds and input UPI PIN to complete the transaction. NPCI has partnered with the Bhashini program – AI4Bharat at IIT Madras, to co-develop Hindi and English payment language models,” NPCI wrote in a release.

What is BillPay Connect service?

As NPCI says, BillPay Connect brings a nationalised number for bill payments across India. With this service, UPI users can conveniently fetch and pay their bills by sending a simple ‘Hi’ on the messaging app. In addition to this, customers without smartphones or immediate mobile data access will be able to pay bills by giving a missed call. Users will receive an immediate call back for verification and payment authorization.

Furthermore, BillPay Connect will also offer Voice Assisted Bill Payments facility. With this, UPI users will be able to fetch and pay bills through voice commands on their smart home devices and get instant voice confirmation. “Moreover, instant voice confirmations will be enabled for bill payments made at physical collection centers through payment soundbox devices,” NPCI added.