The festive season is a time of joy and celebration in India, and also a time of shopping and saving. Many retailers and online platforms are competing to attract customers with attractive offers and discounts on various products. Among them, India’s two leading e-commerce players, Flipkart and Amazon, have launched their annual mega sales events: the Big Billion Days and the Great Indian Festival respectively. These sales started on October 8 and will continue for a few days, giving customers ample time and opportunity to shop for their desired items. One of the most sought-after products in these sales is the iPhone, especially the latest models: the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 15 series.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering lucrative deals and huge discounts on these iPhones during their ongoing sales. Many people are upgrading their iPhones during this sale season, and if you are also one of those, you just want to back and restore all your backup to your new iPhone. Here we will show you how you can backup and restore all your iCloud backups to your new iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to backup and transfer iCloud backup to new iPhone

To back up your device manually:

Step 1: Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Go to Settings then to [your name] and then to iCloud and finally to iCloud Backup.

Step 3: Tap Back Up Now and wait until the backup is complete. You can see the date and time of your last backup under Back Up Now.

To back up your device automatically:

Step 1: Make sure Back Up This [Device] is turned on in Settings > [your name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup.

Step 2: Connect your device to a power source and a Wi-Fi network.

Step 3: Lock your device and leave it connected until the backup is done.

Transfer your iCloud backup to your new iPhone

Step 1: Turn on your new device and follow the setup instructions until you see the “Hello” screen. If you have already set up your new device, you need to erase it first before you can restore it from iCloud.

Step 2: Connect your new device to a Wi-Fi network and continue the setup process until you reach the “Apps & Data” screen. Then, tap “Restore from iCloud Backup“.

Step 3: Sign in to iCloud with your Apple ID and password and choose a backup to restore. Make sure you select the most recent backup of your previous device. You may need to update your new device to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS before you can restore it.

Step 4: If you have used multiple Apple IDs to buy iTunes or App Store content, you will need to sign in to each one. If you don’t remember the passwords, you can skip this step by tapping “Don’t have an Apple ID or forgot it“.

Step 5: Wait for the restore process to finish and keep your new device connected to Wi-Fi and power. This will allow your photos, music, apps, and other iCloud content to download automatically to your new device.

Step 6: Complete the rest of the setup steps on your new device and enjoy using it.