iCloud Plus plans in India: Apple launched the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9 at its Wonderlust event last week. In addition to that, the company had announced two new storage plans for its iCloud Plus service. Now, almost a week after the announcement, these new iCloud Plus storage plans are available for purchase in India.

Prior to the announcement, Apple’s iCloud Plus plans offered three tiers to the interested buyers. The base iCloud Plus plan with 50GB of storage space costs Rs 75 per month in India and it offers support for iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email functionality, Custom Email Domain, HomeKit Secure Video support for one camera and the ability to share everything with up to five other family members to the buyers. The second iCloud Plus plan with 200GB storage space costs Rs 219 per month in India and it offers iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain, HomeKit Secure Video support for up to five cameras and the ability to share everything with up to five other family members. The third plan that the company offers has 2TB of iCloud storage space and is priced at Rs 749 per month. This plan offers iCloud Private Relay along with support for Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain, HomeKit Secure Video support for an unlimited number of cameras, and ability to share everything with up to five other family members.

Now, the company has added storage plans with 6TB and 12TB of storage space to the mix. While the plan with 6TB of storage space costs Rs 2,999 per month, the top plan with 12TB of storage space costs Rs 5,900 per month in India. Both these plans offer iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain, HomeKit Secure Video support for an unlimited number of cameras and the ability to share everything with up to five other family members.