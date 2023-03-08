comscore How to delete a message on Instagram
Do you want to delete a sent message on Instagram? Here is a step-by-step guide of what you need to do.

  • Instagram lets users delete a message in chat.
  • This feature is available in Instagram’s Android and iOS apps.
  • This feature is also available on Instagram’s desktop-based platform.
Instagram is one of the most popular photo and video sharing apps on the planet. It not only allows users to share photos and videos, but it also enables users to create live events and buy and sell items from their store. In addition to this, Meta’s photo and video sharing app also enables users to make audio and video calls to their friends and followers and chat with them in Instagram chat, pretty much like any standard messaging app. And just like any messaging app, Instagram lets users a delete a message that they accidentally sent. Also Read - Android 15 codename revealed, it's 'Vanilla Ice Cream'

This feature can come in handy if you sent a message to the wrong person or if you sent an incorrect message to a person. One good thing about this feature is that unlike a lot of messaging apps, Instagram’s message deletion feature does not come with a time limit. This means that you can delete a sent message at any time. The only caveat is that if you are too late, it is possible that the friend with whom you share the incorrect message sees the message before you ever get to deleting it. They can also save a screenshot of the message that you delete before you delete. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to unsend a message in Instagram chat

So, if you find yourself in a situation where you need to delete a message, here is what you need to do. Also Read - Meta removes over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan

How to delete a message on Instagram

In Instagram’s Android and iOS apps

Step 1: Open Instagram on your iPhone or Android smartphone.
Step 2: Tap the Messenges icon on the top right corner of the feed.
Step 3: Now tap and hold on the conversation that you would like to delete.
Step 4: Next, tap Delete.
Step 5: Tap Delete again to confirm your selection.

On Instagram’s desktop-based platform

Step 1: Open Instagram’s website on the web browser of your choice.
Step 2: Now click the Messages option. It will appear on the menu on the left side right under the Reels option.
Step 3: Now, click the conversation that you would like to delete.
Step 4: Next, click the Information icon in the top right of your chat.
Step 5: Now click Delete Chat option and then confirm your selection by clicking Delete option again.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2023 10:18 AM IST
