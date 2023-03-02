Instagram is an immensely popular photo and video sharing app. While it lets you share images and videos in a variety of ways, it also lets you send messages and chat with your friends, family and followers via its Direct Messaging feature that also houses the functionality to make a video call or an audio call among other things. All of these features sound similar to what Meta’s other popular app, that is, WhatsApp, offers. However, there is one big difference between the messaging functionality of Instagram and WhatsApp — the ability to unsend a message. Also Read - WhatsApp is introducing 'Report status updates' feature for Android

For the unversed, Instagram lets users unsend a message. This functionality can come in handy when you accidentally send a message that you didn’t intend to share in the first place or shared a half-baked message that is full of errors. What’s good about this feature is that it is not only available on Instagram’s Android and iOS-based apps but also on the platform’s web-based platform. In other words, you can use your smartphone or your PC to unsend a message that you may have send. Also Read - Meta removes over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan

Once you unsend a message, it will vanish from the chat without a trace. However, it is entirely possible that the person with whom you accidentally shared the message reads the message before you unsend it. The person can even capture a screenshot of the same. Also Read - WhatsApp bans 3 million accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

So, if you find yourself in a situation where you need to make a message vanish without a trace, here is what you need to do.

How to unsend a message on Instagram via your computer

Step 1: Open Instagram in a web browser on your PC.

Step 2: Now scroll down to the Message option on the left side of the display.

Step 3: Now select the conversation Where you accidentally shared a message that you didn’t intend to.

Step 4: Next, hover near the message that you want to unsend and click on the three dots that appear in front of it.

Step 5: Click on Unsend button and then click on the Unsend button again to confirm your selection.

How to unsend a message on Instagram’s Android and iOS apps

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap send or messenger in the top right corner of the Instagram feed.

Step 3: Now select the conversation where you accidentally shared a message and go to the message that you would like to unsend.

Step 4: Tap and hold on the message.

Step 5: Tap Unsend and then confirm your selection by tapping the Unsend button again.