I asked iPhone users if I should buy one - but dozens said NO; Here’s why

It’s not easy to choose when it comes to your next smartphone buy. For the last two years, I’ve been stuck in this loop – should I finally switch to an iPhone or not? Every few months, I get close. I open comparison tabs, check prices, even shortlist a model. And then I stop. Sometimes it’s the budget, sometimes it’s overthinking. So I just continue with my current Android phone. Also Read: iPhone 17 price drop by Rs 6,510 on THIS platform; Is it worth it?

But now, that phase is over. My phone is clearly giving up. There are scratches all over, the camera is not what it used to be, and the battery barely lasts half a day. Also Read: 7 best iPhones to buy right now in 2026

So this time, I thought I’d just ask people who already use iPhones. And surprisingly, a lot of them said… don’t buy. But not everything is black and white. The answers went mostly in the grey area.

“It’s not just expensive, it pulls you in”

One of the first things I heard was not even about the phone itself, but everything around it. Siddharth, who has been using an iPhone for years, said the real cost starts after you buy one. You don’t just stop at the phone. You eventually get pulled into the whole ecosystem, such as AirPods, Apple Watch, maybe even a Mac or iPad. And repairs? That’s also expensive. I hadn’t fully considered this, but it seems the phone price is.. just the entry ticket!

“Once you enter, it’s hard to leave” another iPhone user, Sparsh, mentioned that the Apple ecosystem is so smooth that you actually get used to it very quickly. But the downside? Leaving later becomes difficult. But all I could understand is that it’s not a technical lock, it’s more of a habit lock.

And honestly, that feels a bit real.

Storage is the real culprit here, I guess

Aayushi, who has been using an iPhone 15 for over a year now, had a more balanced take. “The camera is genuinely amazing. I switched from Android about 1.5 years ago, and the quality is still just as good. With a lot of Android phones, the camera quality tends to drop over time, but that hasn’t happened here, I feel. Plus, it is super easy to use, and once you get used to it, it is honestly hard to go back,” she mentioned.

But at the same time, she pointed out something I’ve heard multiple times now – for the same price, Android phones give you more. Better battery, faster charging, more storage flexibility, more customisation. And storage, especially, seems to become a real issue over time.

Another point that has been highlighted by many iPhone users is the storage issue. It’s actually the apps taking up way more space on iPhone than Android. It sounds small, but over time, it just adds more weight to it. For example, the Instagram app on my Android phone is 4.2MB, and on iPhone, it is massive at 539.2MB. Similar is the case with other apps – Snapchat is a 356.1MB file on iPhone, while Android has a 41MB app, while WhatsApp Messenger is 293.5MB for iPhone and 64MB on Android.

Limited features compared to Android

That’s something which I have always heard of in the Android vs Apple battle. Shreya, who moved from iPhone 11 to iPhone 15, kept it simple when I asked whether should I move to iPhone or not. If you like a clean, smooth experience – you’ll love the iPhone. If you want more features and flexibility – Android is the way.

That “less is more” approach works for some people. But not everyone.

What else is the issue?

The small frustrations people don’t talk about enough, but there. Another iPhone user, Shubham, pointed out issues that don’t usually show up in spec sheets – heating, storage filling up quickly, subscription price differences (especially on YouTube Premium), even notifications not being managed well sometimes.

So… why do people still buy iPhones?

Because there are solid reasons too! Almost everyone agreed on these:

The camera is consistently good

The phone is easy to use

It feels reliable over time

Security is better compared to most Android phones

And maybe the biggest one – once you get used to it, it’s hard to go back.

So, what do I think now?

Now I’m back where I started, but with more clarity. The iPhone 17 (non-Pro) sits right in my budget range. It feels like the safe choice. But at the same time, it doesn’t feel like the obvious one.

If I want value, Android still makes a strong case. Plus, I have always been an Android user, so far. But if I consider consistency and simplicity, the iPhone actually started making sense to me.

So the question is no longer “Should I buy an iPhone?” but it’s more like “What kind of user am I right now?”

And honestly, I’m still figuring that out.

If not iPhone 17, then what should I buy instead?

And this is something which is an even more difficult part. If I skip the iPhone 17, which phones are there to be considered?

Google Pixel 10, obviously, comes to my mind to consider simple and clean software along with consistent camera performance. While the Samsung Galaxy S26 is no way behind with its all-rounder experience – flagship chipset, long-term updates, decently good cameras, and a lot of AI features. With everything, this is hard to ignore. And the OnePlus 15, considering I have been an OnePlus user for so long, it is still on the list of consideration.

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So… I haven’t ordered anything yet. There is no final call, bBut at least this time, it doesn’t feel confusing. It just feels like I’m taking my time