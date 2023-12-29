Instagram has introduced a new feature, known as Backdrop. The newly introduced features enable you to incorporate personalized AI-created backgrounds into the photos you use in your Instagram stories. When you add a photo to a story on your Instagram account, you’ll notice a new icon for the background generator at the top. Upon clicking it, Instagram will eliminate the original background of your image and present you with the choice to replace it with something unique, such as being “chased by dinosaurs” or “surrounded by puppies.”

READ MORE Year Ender 2023: Top 5 AI Chatbots for Image

This innovative feature is driven by generative AI, allowing you to input your own suggestions for the background tool to apply to your photo. Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s generative AI lead, demonstrated in a GIF how you can immerse yourself in various settings and situations using this feature.

READ MORE European Union lands a deal to govern use of AI

If you find this feature interesting and want to use it in your Instagram profile, here is a step-by-step guide on how to add AI generated backgrounds to your Instagram Stories.

A step-by-step guide on how to add AI generated backgrounds to your Instagram Stories

Step 1: Open Instagram and tap on your profile picture to create a story. Select a photo from your camera roll or take a new one.

Step 2: Tap on the Backdrop icon at the top of the screen. It looks like a person and a plus sign inside a square. Instagram will detect the objects in your photo and highlight them. You can tap on more objects to include or exclude them from the selection. Then tap Next.

Step 3: Type in a description of the background you want, such as “in space” or “at the beach”. You can also choose from some of the suggestions that Instagram provides, such as “on a red carpet” or “surrounded by puppies”.

Step 4: Instagram will generate a new background for your photo using generative AI. You can adjust the size and position of your photo on the background. You can also add stickers, text, filters, or other effects to your story.

Step 5: When you’re done, tap on the Share button to post your story. Your followers will see a “Try it” sticker on your story, which will let them use the same background for their own photos.