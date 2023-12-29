Instagram will soon let users share others profiles as stories

Instagram has added many new features in 2023. One of the most notable ones is Threads, a messaging app that integrates with Instagram. But the year is not over yet, and Instagram is still working on more features for its users.

According to a report by Wccftech, Instagram is testing a new feature that would let users share other profiles on their stories and encourage their followers to check them out and follow them. The feature was discovered by an app developer named Alessandro Paluzzi, who said that users would see an “Add to Story” option on their profiles that would allow them to share other profiles on their stories.

The feature is said to be simple and easy to use. The feature could be useful for content creators and business owners who want to boost their exposure and gain more followers. It could also help influencers and users who have multiple profiles to showcase their different interests and ventures.

The shared profiles would have a “View Profile” button on the stories that would direct users to them. The feature is not available yet, but it could launch in early 2024, maybe in the first few weeks of the new year.

Meanwhile, Instagram has recently unveiled a new feature that enables users to design and incorporate their personal templates into stories. This feature enables any story to be transformed into a template. Moreover, it provides an opportunity for other users to participate in the ‘Add Yours’ story or even modify it, given the permission from the original template creator. The introduction of this feature was announced by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, through his IG Updates Broadcast Channel on Instagram.

“Today, we rolled out the ability to create your own Add Yours templates. You’ll be able to develop and share your own custom, meme-able templates by pinning GIFs, text, and gallery images – and template creators will be credited when others participate in the trend. We hope this gives people more ways to express their creativity in Stories and share what’s on their mind. Check it out, and let me know what you think,” note Mosseri in his Broadcast Channel.