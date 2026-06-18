TRAI DND app is here: What it can block and what it can't

Millions of smartphones in India are annoyed with spam calls and promotional messages. Talking about the unwanted loan to insurance pitches to marketing messages, every call arrives throughout the day. That’s the reason many users struggle to keep their inboxes and call logs free from clutter. To cub this growing concern, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has finally launched the TRAI DND App. This is an official platform that will allow users to manage their preferences for promotional calls and SMS directly from their smartphones.

TRAI has designed this app keeping simplification in mind so that users do not need to register for DO NOT DISTURB (DND) services. This will give consumers a great control over the communications they receive. So, rather than contacting telecom operators or navigating through multiple menus, you can now manage everything via a single application.

What Is the TRAI DND App?

The DND app is an official app by Telecom Authority of India to help users manage, register, and update their Do Not Disturb preferences. The platform will enable users to chose which categories of promotional communications they want to receive. They can also chose which one they would prefer to block.

Besides this, you can opt for full DND if you want to stop every promotional calls and messages altogether. Alternatively, you will also be given option to Partial DND option, allowing you to receive promotional communications from specific categories while blocking others.

Furthermore, the app will also let users check their current DND status within the app. In addition, they can modify preferences at any time along with completing registration through secure OTP based verification process.

Why Did TRAI Launch the App?

TRAI launched DND app due to the growing concerns over spam calls and commercial messages in India. Despite having several regulations and rules, many smartphone users continue to receive unwanted promotional messages. Telemarketing calls are also rising in the country on regular basis.

TRAI is tightening anti spam measures and introducing stricter regulations mechanisms to curb misuse of telecom networks. The DND app is part of these broader efforts with an aim to make it easier for consumers to exercise control over their communication preferences.

Spam Calls are a Challenge in Today’s Scenario

The regulator has sent more than 7 lakhs notices to the entities involved in violations related to spam and also put restrictions on more than lakh telecom resources identified to be connected with spam. As part of the enforcement measures, over 21 lakh telecom resources connected to spam and fraudulent activities have been disconnected.

These numbers highlight that spam is still a problem and that consumer-focused approaches, such as the DND App, are increasingly relevant in the fight against spam.

Key Features

The most noteworthy benefits of the app are the control users have over it. Consumers can set their own communication setting as per their need, rather than default.

Users can register for Full DND or Partial DND in the app, can choose which categories they want to receive promotional messages and can change this preferences any time as per requirement. The user-friendly interface ensures that the navigation is easy, even for those not too tech-savvy, and the OTP-based verification process is a big help in ensuring the security of the registration process.

Also, the experience is consistent irrespective of the telecom operator used. The preferences for DND can be set on the same platform for all the users of both the networks Jio, Airtel, Vi or BSNL.

What is the app used for?

The main purpose of TRAI DND App is to cut down on the legitimate telemarketing communications. It applies to calls for promotion, marketing SMS messages and other commercial messages from registered business.

If you get a lot of sales pitches, ads, or promotions in your email, you might see a lot less of them after you turn on your preferred DND setting.

It is also user-friendly, because the person can choose whether they wish to receive offers from certain sectors or not, without having to block all the promotional messages.

The DND App helps minimize spammers, but it has its limitations

The main issue of the platform is on registered promotional communications in the telecom regulatory framework. Nevertheless, even if the user doesn’t register, he or she may be approached by fraudulent callers, scammers or unregistered telemeters.

This is essentially a strong spam-management application, and not a one-size-fits-all solution for all spam calls. Callers seeking personal, financial or banking information should be treated with caution by users.

Blocking numbers may be useful but it’s not enough to stop bullying.Blocking numbers may help but it’s not enough to prevent bullying!

Many smartphone users have blocked individual numbers so they don’t receive spam. This will not stop the overall issue, but will prevent a particular caller from contacting them again.

Who can use TRAI DND App?

The app is helpful for anyone who owns any smart phone who wants more control of their incoming communications. It can be especially helpful for those who get a lot of telemarketing calls, promotional SMS messages or junk ads.

It is also ideal for anyone who wishes to manage DND preferences without involving their customer support or having to go through the specific procedures of the operator.