Instagram users can now add a different caption to every photo in a post

Instagram has finally added a feature that content influencers have been waiting for long: Unique Caption to Individual Slide. This was one of the most requested features, wherein user can add different caption to their individual slides within a carousel post. By adding this feature, Instagram is making easier for users to tell their stories, explain images, and provide context without relying on a single caption for an entire post.

The new feature is called Multiple Captions, which is currently rolling out to users worldwide. However, it may take up to a week to become available on all accounts.

Instagram carousel posts get multiple captions

Until now, Instagram users used to create carousel post and had to write one caption. It appeared below all photos and videos in the upload. While this feature worked for simple posts, it often became a limitation when user wanted to explain individual or create a story that unfolded across multiple slides.

With the launch of Multiple Captions feature, you can attach a separate caption to each image or video in carousel. This means every individual slide will have its own caption or description.

The update comes after Instagram previously increased the carousel limit from 10 photos and videos to 20. Combined with the new feature, users can now potentially create a carousel containing up to 20 slides with 20 separate captions.

Why this feature matters for Instragrammers

The addition will bring even greater flexibility to creators, businesses and everyday users in sharing content.

For instance, when writing a travel recap, travel writers can describe each location, when photographing an image, photographers can include information about that specific image, and when writing a step-by-step tutorial, educators can avoid overfilling a single caption section.

The feature is also likely to be helpful for event highlights, product showcases, recipe guides, before and after comparisons and storytelling posts.

Previously, many people would add text on top of images and upload them. The new method enables captions to stay a part of the posts while maintaining a cleaner visual look on Instagram.

Step-by-step guide on how to use multiple Captions feature

Instagram has made the feature optional, meaning users can continue using a traditional single caption if they prefer.

Step 1: Click the Create Carousel post button.

Open Instagram, and press the Create button. Choose several images or videos to use in your carousels post.

Step 2: Go to the caption screen

Once you have chosen your content, you will get to the page where you will add your captions, which is typically the post creation page.

Step 3: Enable Multiple Captions

Select the caption box and you will see the Multiple Captions toggle. Click on it to enable the individual captions on each slide.

Step 4: Include captions on each slide

If activated, Instagram will have separate text boxes for each picture or video within the carousel. Unique captions can be added to each slide or leave some blank.

Step 5: Post your article

Once you have reviewed all of your captions, publish your carousel as always. Individual slides will have individual data when shared to followers.

Creative tools

With Multiple Captions, Instagram is extending its initiative to empower users to produce and choose their content.

For the Android platform, recently the website implemented Ultra HDR and Night Sight support, which helps to better display the image under difficult lighting conditions. Instagram has also introduced features that allow users to customize the recommendations and rearrange posts on their profile grid.

The new feature also adds more creativity options to the platform and may incentivize storytelling with the help of the carousels.

How this feature will be beneficial for content creators?

The feature is useful for travel creators as they don’t have to squeeze details about the entire trip into one single caption. Rather, they can now describe their each destination, attraction, or experience directly on the relevant slide.

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If you are content creator who regularly creates step-by-step tutorials or a photographer who loves sharing the story behind individual shot, then multiple caption feature is one of the most beneficiary one for you. This is also useful for event organizers who want to recap different moments from any event. Product reviewers can also explain a different feature on each slide. This will make the carousel post informative as well as easy to follow.