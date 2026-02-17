How to move from iPhone to Android using Apple’s new iOS 26.3 tool: Quick steps

Switching smartphones has never been emotionally easy, especially when you’ve spent years inside one ecosystem. Moving from one iPhone to another is usually smooth, but stepping out of Apple’s world and entering Android has historically felt complicated. That, however, seems to be changing. Also Read: Apple Music will soon help you find concerts happening near you

With the rollout of iOS 26.3, Apple has quietly introduced a feature that makes transferring data from an iPhone to an Android device far simpler than before. Tech companies often design their ecosystems to keep users locked in. But this time, Apple and Google appear to have worked toward a more flexible transition experience.

The new "Transfer to Android" option lets users move essential information like contacts, photos, messages, calendars, and call history with minimal effort. For anyone planning a platform switch, this is a meaningful step. Here are quick steps for switching between iPhone to Android.

How to switch from iPhone to Android

If you have updated your iPhone to iOS 26.3, then here are the quick steps:

Open Settings

Go to General

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Select Transfer to Android

After this, place both devices next to each other and tap Continue on your iPhone. Your Android phone will display a QR code during setup, scan it using your iPhone to begin pairing. You’ll then be able to choose what data you want to move. Once the transfer is complete, iOS will also guide you through shifting your eSIM, if your carrier supports it.

One important thing to remember: your Android device should ideally be in the setup phase for the process to work smoothly.

Should you consider switching?

Whether you’re moving for customisation, pricing, hardware options, or simply curiosity, the technical hurdle is now smaller. Switching phones may still require some adjustment, a new interface, and new habits, but at least your memories, contacts, and conversations don’t have to stay behind.